Greenpeace Welcomes Northland Mining Pullout

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is welcoming the decision by an Australian mining giant to pull the plug on its plans to mine for minerals in a forest reserve in the Far North.

A campaign led by Whangaroa hapū and its allies opposed the plan, and this week Minerology withdrew and closed its office in Aotearoa.

Seabed mining campaigner Juressa Lee says: "The victory over mining company Mineralogy International demonstrates the collective power of resistance in iwi, local communities and environmental groups working together.

Lee says the victory sends a powerful message to other would-be miners, such as Australian-owned mining company Trans-Tasman Resources, which wants to start seabed mining in the South Taranaki Bight.

"Trans-Tasman Resources has faced years of determined opposition from Greenpeace, local iwi and hapū, scientists, boaties and the fishing industry over its plans to plunder the seas off the Taranaki coast.

"TTR has been defeated in the courts again and again but is now betting the Luxon government’s Fast Track process will enable it to circumvent any proper transparent scrutiny of its plans.

"But Greenpeace and our allies will continue to resist this every step of the way. We won’t let seabed mining take place in Aotearoa without a fight."

© Scoop Media

