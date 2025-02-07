Blue Yonder Releases Q4 2024 Company Highlights And Q1 2025 Industry Insights

Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), the world leader in digital supply chain transformation, today released its Q4 2024 and FY24 company highlights, as well as the industry trends that matter most in these early days of 2025.

Annual Company Highlights

In FY24, Blue Yonder continued to show its end-to-end strength in the market, including:

FY24 company revenue was $1.36 billion, including 14.2% SaaS revenue growth year-over-year . Net revenue retention was 101.2% .

. . Gained a total of 132 new customers in FY24.

in FY24. Included in 112 key technology industry analyst reports in FY24 from Gartner, IDC, Forrester, and Nucleus, among others.

Quarterly Company Highlights

Added 42 new customer logos in Q4 2024 .

. Building on its reputation as an industry leader with inclusion in 30 key technology industry analyst reports in Q4 2024 ( see full list below ).

( ). The latest Blue Yonder product release transforms and reimagines supply chain planning . The release included comprehensive new solutions and a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and scalability to allow companies to harness the full power of their supply chain to maximize revenue, accelerate productivity, increase operational speed and scale, and make more impactful decisions. To learn more read the press release that provides details around the company’s latest advancements, which are focused on the following key areas: Bringing together comprehensive planning that encompasses business, demand and supply . Supply chains are a critical component to successful and profitable business operations. With this release, Blue Yonder eliminates traditional operational silos and redefines the strategic planning process to empower collaborative, real-time decision-making that leverages inputs from demand, supply, finance and operations for more accurate, actionable plans that ensure profitability. Planning and inventory management designed for omni-channel commerce. As customer behavior shifts, supply chains must evolve to ensure business goals are met, resources are used sustainably, and inventory can be delivered – or returned – efficiently. Blue Yonder delivers a single platform that supports a circular supply chain through: a single view of online and in-store inventory, enhanced returns orchestration, and integrated pre- and in-season planning. AI and ML architecture enhancements to support faster, more impactful decision-making. With AI and machine learning (ML) embedded in the Blue Yonder Platform and supply chain planning solutions, businesses can make faster decisions with: AI-tuned data model for ongoing intelligence, custom ML to support business-specific needs, and expanded AI integration to optimize planning. Warehouse and logistics enhancements to dramatically increase operational speed and scale. Blue Yonder customers will be able to increase operational efficiency, cut costs and improve decision-making accuracy with updates to transportation management and warehouse management solutions, as well as advancements in Robotics Hub and warehouse tasking solutions. Optimizing the user experience with up to 40% faster load time. The release also includes a holistic update to the overall user experience, introducing the first wave of user experience (UX) / user interface (UI) enhancements, including but not limited to workflow performance, density mode, accessibility upgrades, and embedded user collaboration.

. The release included comprehensive new solutions and a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and scalability to allow companies to harness the full power of their supply chain to maximize revenue, accelerate productivity, increase operational speed and scale, and make more impactful decisions. To learn more read the press release that provides details around the company’s latest advancements, which are focused on the following key areas:

“As technology continues to advance, the emergence of generative AI has shown us that companies embracing this innovation will be the ones who can quickly overcome supply chain disruptions and manage their business efficiently,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder has been implementing AI in our solutions for more than a decade and with our latest product release, we have further cemented AI into our Blue Yonder Platform and the solutions that sit on top of it. These cognitive solutions are enabling organizations to be more agile, accelerate their global expansion, and meet their business goals.”

Industry Insights

Heading into 2025, Blue Yonder shares insights into the topics at top of mind for customers, shaped by its industry expertise:

AI is beginning to reshape the retail industry. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered capabilities, they are transforming planning and operations; driving speed with enhanced demand forecasting, assortment insights, inventory management, and fulfilment; managing issue resolution across suppliers and carriers; and revamping the customer experience with personalized shopping experiences, targeted returns processes, and real-time consumer insights. Retailers who embrace these innovations will deliver a reimagined customer experience and gain a competitive edge. However, the true winners of AI’s emergence within the retail industry will be those who focus on practical applications that deliver tangible outcomes, ensuring authenticity and trust with customers.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered capabilities, they are transforming planning and operations; driving speed with enhanced demand forecasting, assortment insights, inventory management, and fulfilment; managing issue resolution across suppliers and carriers; and revamping the customer experience with personalized shopping experiences, targeted returns processes, and real-time consumer insights. Retailers who embrace these innovations will deliver a reimagined customer experience and gain a competitive edge. However, the true winners of AI’s emergence within the retail industry will be those who focus on practical applications that deliver tangible outcomes, ensuring authenticity and trust with customers. Shoppers expect retailers to be environmentally conscious. From reducing waste to optimizing logistics for reduced pollution and carbon emissions, sustainability is becoming a non-negotiable expectation for consumers and stakeholders alike. Retailers who are leveraging technology to improve data and traceability in alignment with EU regulations and minimizing their environmental impact will not only see rising consumer demand but also position themselves as leaders in a more sustainable retail future.

From reducing waste to optimizing logistics for reduced pollution and carbon emissions, sustainability is becoming a non-negotiable expectation for consumers and stakeholders alike. Retailers who are leveraging technology to improve data and traceability in alignment with EU regulations and minimizing their environmental impact will not only see rising consumer demand but also position themselves as leaders in a more sustainable retail future. Trade tensions and tariffs weigh heavily on the minds of manufacturers globally. Across automotive, industrial, high tech and life sciences industries, higher tariffs will increase the cost to import goods, leading to lower profit margins or higher prices for consumers. Resulting changes in supply chain networks will increase the potential likelihood of supply disruptions in the short term. Reliable cross-network visibility into sourcing, inventory, transportation and compliance will become essential when navigating complex tariff scenarios. Manufacturers will need to rely on advanced risk modeling and scenario planning to assess the impact of tariffs and strategize effectively.

Across automotive, industrial, high tech and life sciences industries, higher tariffs will increase the cost to import goods, leading to lower profit margins or higher prices for consumers. Resulting changes in supply chain networks will increase the potential likelihood of supply disruptions in the short term. Reliable cross-network visibility into sourcing, inventory, transportation and compliance will become essential when navigating complex tariff scenarios. Manufacturers will need to rely on advanced risk modeling and scenario planning to assess the impact of tariffs and strategize effectively. Logistics service providers (LSPs) continue prioritizing building resilient supply chains. While geopolitical conflicts and weather will continue to disrupt logistics operations, LSPs are also looking to address climate, labor and sustainability initiatives to meet business objectives. Technology adoption, including the use of AI and predictive analytics, is at the heart of every discussion as LSPs look to optimize operations, improve quality, and enhance visibility across their networks. LSPs are further diversifying their sub-verticals to take advantage of the growth in e-commerce and cold chain. Economic and environmental demands are causing a shift to nearshoring, which will create growth opportunities.

While geopolitical conflicts and weather will continue to disrupt logistics operations, LSPs are also looking to address climate, labor and sustainability initiatives to meet business objectives. Technology adoption, including the use of AI and predictive analytics, is at the heart of every discussion as LSPs look to optimize operations, improve quality, and enhance visibility across their networks. LSPs are further diversifying their sub-verticals to take advantage of the growth in e-commerce and cold chain. Economic and environmental demands are causing a shift to nearshoring, which will create growth opportunities. Digital twins emerge as a critical capability in retail. By creating virtual representations of physical stores, warehouses, and supply chains, retailers can use them to optimize inventory with real-time visibility, enhance the shopper journey through simulated store layouts and product placements, and build supply chain resilience by modeling disruptions to enable proactive responses. Those who integrate data across systems, break down silos, and align digital twins with AI-driven insights will unlock new levels of efficiency and adaptability in a competitive retail landscape.

"Looking toward 2025, AI will be crucial in creating resilient supply chains. AI agents will transform work by automating complex tasks and providing deeper insights, allowing teams to focus on strategic goals. Additionally, AI-driven insights will advance sustainability, helping businesses optimize resources and reduce their environmental impact,” said Angove.

Customer Highlights:

Learn how Blue Yonder’s customers are persisting during times of disruption to digitally transform their supply chains and reimagine the consumer experience:

Arcadia Cold Builds Supply Chain Resilience and Sustainability With AI/ML from Blue Yonder and Snowflake

Ingredion and Blue Yonder: A Winning Recipe for Planning Optimization

Knauf Leverages Blue Yonder for Predictive Supply Chain Transformation

Micron, the Fourth Largest Producer of Semiconductors, Achieves Best in Class Planning Accuracy with Blue Yonder

Apparel Retailer Tennis’ Warehouse Management Transformation Drives Sales and Lowers Costs

More From Blue Yonder:

Blue Yonder was honored with the following awards in Q4 2024: Blue Yonder was ranked in the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2025 Blue Yonder Yard Management solution was named a Top Software & Technology Solutions Award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine Blue Yonder was certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for the fifth year in a row

in Q4 2024: Blue Yonder’s 2024 Consumer Automotive Personalization Survey examined the preferences of prospective car buyers across the U.S., UK, France, and Germany. Of those surveyed, more than 40% of those looking to buy a car in the next year felt personalizing vehicles is important when making a buying decision, marking it a key consideration alongside delivery speed and cost . Glean more insights from the survey here.

examined the preferences of prospective car buyers across the U.S., UK, France, and Germany. Of those surveyed, more than 40% of those looking to buy a car in the next year felt personalizing vehicles is important when making a buying decision, marking it a key consideration alongside delivery speed and cost Glean more insights from the survey here. Technology industry analyst recognitions in Q4 2024: Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Systems Integrators Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Voice of the Customer for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Win New SCM Transformation Deals with Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms Market Guide for Multienterprise Collaboration Networks Forecast Analysis: GenAI in SCM Software Market Guide for Detailed Manufacturing Scheduling Design Supply Chain Backorders and Substitutions to Increase Antifragility Gartner Tool: Create Your Own Hype Cycle with Gartner’s 2024 Hype Cycle Builder Gartner Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems IDC Market Analysis Perspective: Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa Supply Chain Management Applications, 2024 Market Analysis Perspective: European Enterprise Applications, 2024 Worldwide Supply Chain Warehouse and Inventory Management Applications Market Shares, 2023: Warehouse Automation Worldwide Supply Chain Integrated Planning Applications Market Shares, 2023: Orchestration Extended Worldwide Supply Chain Management Applications Market Shares, 2023: Maintained Focus Market Glance: Supply Chain Planning, 4Q24 MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts/MRO Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment Worldwide Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Applications Market Shares, 2023: Transportation and Logistics Management MarketScape: Worldwide Aftermarket Service Life-Cycle Management Systems Integrators/Business Process Outsourcing 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Life Sciences Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment Market Glance: B2B Digital Commerce, 4Q24 Worldwide Semiannual Enterprise Infrastructure Tracker: Workloads Taxonomy, 2024 MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Distribution Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Process Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Discrete Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment The Impact of GenAI on the IT Partner Ecosystem in Latin America Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 2024 Forrester The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2024

in Q4 2024:

About Blue Yonder:

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

