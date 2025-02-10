Where Do The Chiefs, Eagles, And Tom Brady Stand With US Audiences Ahead Of Super Bowl Sunday?

As the last bastion of American monoculture kicks off for the 59th time, Parrot Analytics has taken a look at where NFL fans stand on both teams and a certain high profile member of the broadcasting crew heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

During the 21 weeks of available data — from NFL Week 1 through the Conference Championship Games — US audience sentiment has been decidedly more positive for the Philadelphia Eagles than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering the Chief’s historic dominance over the past six seasons, it makes sense that the team picked up a few detractors along the way.

The positivity for the City of Brotherly Love’s Eagles may come as a slight surprise. The Eagles are not exactly a David in this story, having won three of the past eight NFC Championships. They are also supported by one of the more boisterous and controversial fanbases in the league.

US Audience Sentiment

During the season, US fan sentiment for the Chiefs was net positive during seven weeks and net negative during 14.

Meanwhile, sentiment for the Eagles was net positive during 20 weeks and net negative during just one.

Sentiment for the Eagles bottomed out during a Week 4 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Much of the increased negativity was likely from Philly’s hard to please fanbase. Fan sentiment peaked for the Eagles in Week 17, hitting a season high of +43.3%, when running back Saquon Barkley topped 2,000 yards and the team clinched the NFC East title.

Sentiment for the Chiefs has been neutral to negative throughout the season. Negativity has picked up during the playoffs. The Chiefs scored a net positive during the Wild Card Round, when they did not play a game. Overall sentiment bottomed out at the following week’s Divisional Round when the Chiefs benefited from two highly questionable flags in their favor.

Win or lose, the Chiefs current run of making five of the last six Super Bowls is something even Tom Brady’s Patriots never did. Speaking of which...

Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s booth appearance to cap off his first season as a broadcaster is one of the main media storylines around this year’s game, especially given his jaw-dropping 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox.

Brady is one of the most in-demand talents in the US leading up to his first Super Bowl appearance on the broadcast side. He hit a recent high of 17th most in-demand talent across all professions on January 27, the day after the conference championship games.

From January 26-February 1, Brady has been 172.3x more in-demand with US audiences than the average talent in the US, good for 21st overall.

Brady is sandwiched between both starting quarterbacks in the overall Talent Demand rankings. Over the same time, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is #13 overall with 190.6x while Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is at #23, with 168.1x.

Following his last Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV, Brady shot up the Talent Demand ranks. He was the second most in-demand individual talent in the US from February 7-9, 2021, behind only The Weeknd, who headlined that year’s halftime show.

Brady brings a relatively young audience (compared to the broadcast average) with him. His audience is 75.2% male, and 62% between the ages of 26 and 42 — the same generations that grew up watching Brady’s record 10 Super Bowl appearances as a player.

