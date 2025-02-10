Free Recycling Pilot For Agri-Plastics Launches In Hurunui District

Farmers and growers in the Hurunui District have a unique opportunity to recycle agri-plastics for free as part of a new pilot programme by Agrecovery. This initiative, running between 19 February to 13 March 2025, aims to recover and recycle more farm plastic and improve sustainability while gathering insights for a nationwide recycling scheme.

Agrecovery Head of Commercial, Richard Carroll (Right) (Photo/Supplied)

Agrecovery, a not-for-profit charitable trust, currently operates a number of voluntary Product Stewardship Schemes. Head of Commercial, Richard Carroll, emphasised the importance of continuing to provide accessible recycling solutions for farmers and growers.

"Plastic waste on farms is a growing issue and there needs to be practical, sustainable solutions to get buy-in from farmers and growers, and avoid the plastics being burned or buried.”

Thanks to the support from NZ Wineries, the pilot will operate a free drop-off service, located at Waipara Winehouse, 780 Glasnevin Road, every Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to 3pm until 13 March 2025, making it convenient for farmers and growers to take part.

A wide range of agri-plastics will be accepted during the pilot, Carroll says. “We anticipate receiving a variety of different agri-plastics. This will help us to gain a better understanding of what is being used by the primary sector and to develop long-term sustainable solutions for the plastic.

Agrecovery is trialling this service as part of the Green-farms Product Stewardship Scheme (GPSS). The GPSS aims to address the growing issue of agri-plastics by creating a regulated nationwide system that supports farmers and growers in reducing waste.

“This pilot is a critical step in testing the design and implementation of this scheme. It allows us to identify what works best for farmers and growers and ensures that future systems are practical, cost-effective, and widely accessible.”

The pilot in Hurunui builds on the success of an initial pilot operated by Agrecovery in Southland in 2023, where over 600 tonnes of farm plastics—predominantly bale and silage wrap—were recovered.

"The Southland pilot showed us the potential for large-scale recycling," said Carroll. "Now, we’re broadening our scope to tackle other diverse plastics on farms."

Nicole Hurinui, Waste and Compliance Support Officer for Hurunui District Council, said the Council was looking forward to supporting Agrecovery on the pilot programme.

“Our Hurunui farmers, winegrowers and rural businesses do a great job supporting the Agrecovery programmes for container and small bag recycling, and we’re thrilled this pilot programme is running in the district. It’s a great way to further empower our rural sector to participate in the circular economy through recycling farm plastics into useful products.”

Carroll said proper presentation of the plastic by participants would be crucial to the pilot’s success, noting contamination such as dirt, stones, wire, excessive residues, and mixed plastics, can pose health and safety risks, damage processing equipment and prevent the plastic from being recycled.

“We want to make the process as smooth as possible. But plastics that do not meet the strict acceptance criteria may be rejected, so careful preparation is key.”

It is anticipated that most of the plastics collected during the pilot will be processed for recycling ensuring they are repurposed instead of being burned or buried. Carroll said the goal is to build a circular economy where agri-plastics are no longer treated as waste but as valuable resources.

"New Zealand farmers and growers are keen to do their part, and we’re trying to provide them with a straightforward, practical way to contribute to a more sustainable agricultural industry," Carroll said.

Agrecovery already provides agrichemical container and small bag recycling and agrichemical recovery for New Zealand farmers and growers. The majority of brand owners that distribute agrichemical, animal health and dairy hygiene products pay Agrecovery a voluntary fee to cover programme costs. This enables free access to users.

The pilot is funded through the Ministry for the Environment’s Plastics Innovation Fund with additional funding support from Farm Source, Farmlands, PGG Wrightson and Agrecovery. The pilot is supported operationally by Hurunui District Council, Waipara Wines, Amberley Lions Club, JJ International and Plasback.

For more information about the pilot, including accepted materials and preparation guidelines, visit www.agrecovery.co.nz.

About Agrecovery

Agrecovery operates the only nationwide agricultural recycling programme accredited by the Minister for the Environment, offering free and accessible programmes to recover plastic agrichemical containers, small bags, and agrichemicals. As a not-for-profit charitable trust, Agrecovery is committed to supporting sustainable farming practices and reducing environmental impact.

About the Plastics Innovation Fund

The purpose of Te Tahua Pūtea mō te Kirihou Auaha –The Plastics Innovation Fund supports projects that will minimise plastic waste and its harm on the environment. The aim is to invest in projects that find ways to use less plastic and make what we do use reusable or recyclable. More information about the fund can be found on the Ministry for the Environment website (https://environment.govt.nz/what-you-can-do/funding/plastics-innovation-fund/).

