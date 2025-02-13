Nozomi Networks Welcomes Schneider Electric To Its MSSP Elite Partner Program

New Full-Scale, Industrial-Focused Security Management Service Designed to Safeguard the Most Complex Operational Environments

Auckland, New Zealand, February 13, 2025 — Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has joined its MSSP Elite Partner Program to deliver best-of-breed Managed Security Services (MSS) to energy and chemicals, water, consumer packaged goods, power and grid, data centre, and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide.

Leveraging Nozomi Networks' advanced solutions, Schneider Electric's enhanced MSS capabilities now encompass OT and IoT visibility, network monitoring, threat detection, and risk management. Customers can benefit from bundled offerings including Nozomi Networks Vantage, Guardian, Threat Intelligence, and Arc, allowing for flexible security in both on-premises and hybrid-cloud environments combined with Schneider Electric’s best-in-class MSS capabilities including:

Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Management

Threat Monitoring and Incident Response

Security Controls Management

Risk Management and Mitigation

“With Nozomi Networks solutions embedded in our MSS platform, Schneider Electric can help customers minimise their cyber risk and maximise resilience, while aligning with regulatory requirements,” said Jay Abdallah, President, Cybersecurity Solutions at Schneider Electric. “With the power of AI-driven analytics and timely response, our fully managed, end-to-end security solution helps organisations ensure the resilience of their most critical systems. As part of a broad range of solutions to help organisations run more efficiently, this certified cybersecurity offering gives customers the ability to focus on their core operations, while we support them with industry leading and continuously evolving cybersecurity defences.”

“Schneider Electric continues to advance the future of sustainable energy management and automation. They share Nozomi Networks passion for ensuring energy resources are always available, reliable and safe,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. “With an established eight-year track record of collaboration, we firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint mission to help protect energy management and automation processes around the world.”

Recognised as the market leader in OT, IoT and cyber-physical system security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced threat detection and risk management at scale. Nozomi’s solutions support more than 115 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and, in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases extend beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Since its launch in 2023, Schneider Electric’s MSS have evolved into a comprehensive, multi-layered cybersecurity solution, offering end-to-end security controls management, vulnerability management as well as advanced threat detection. Key enhancements include expanded data analysis capabilities, now supporting multiple security controls far beyond traditional IDS monitoring. With 24/7/365 support through Schneider Electric’s Cybersecurity Connected Services Hub (CCSH), organisations benefit from around-the-clock expertise and response, ensuring resilience against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Last year, Schneider Electric participated in Nozomi Networks’ $100 million Series E funding round. The two companies have worked together as strategic alliance partners since 2017 to support hundreds of customers around the world.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitisation to smartindustries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

