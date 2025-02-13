Making It Easier To Grow Vegetables Critical For New Zealand

New Zealand’s ability to provide fresh, healthy vegetables for future generations is at risk unless the Government makes growing them a permitted activity.

“Without urgent changes in resource management reform, we risk losing a significant portion of our homegrown food supply by 2030,” says Michelle Sands, Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) general manager strategy and policy.

“Our country’s food security and access to fresh, nutritious vegetables are on the line. Without immediate action, the risk of shortages and rising prices will become a harsh reality for Kiwi families.

“That’s why it’s essential that vegetable growing becomes a permitted activity in this round of reform. The decisions made by the Government in the coming months will shape the future of regional food production until at least 2030.

“We support all vegetable growers operating as a permitted activity with a freshwater farm plan that demonstrates the actions they are undertaking to manage their risks to freshwater. We believe allowing growers permitted activity with a freshwater farm plan will manage the risks to our environment and food supply.”

John Murphy, Vegetables NZ chair, is calling for a nationwide approach to protect growers and ensure long-term food security.

“The current system is broken. Growers are being strangled by regional decisions that take too long, make no sense, and ultimately drive them out of business. This isn’t just a grower issue -- it’s a public health issue.”

The horticulture sector is committed to sustainability and responsible food production, ensuring healthy people, a healthy environment and thriving regional economies, he says.

“To achieve this, vegetable growing must be granted permitted activity status immediately. However, the long-term solution lies in establishing a National Environmental Standard for Commercial Vegetable Production that requires growers to operate with a freshwater farm plan. This will allow growers to focus on what they do best -- feeding New Zealand with fresh, healthy produce, all grown with care.

“If we want a future where New Zealanders can continue to enjoy affordable, nutritious vegetables, we must support our growers today.”

