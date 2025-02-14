Blackpearl Takes Aim At Silicon Valley Sales Giants

Wellington, New Zealand – Black Pearl Group Limited (NZX:BPG) has announced the beta launch of Bebop, an AI-powered sales intelligence platform designed to put an end to cold calls, costly Meta ad spends and the dominance of Silicon Valley data providers.

“Imagine unlocking unlimited revenue opportunities and cutting-edge business intelligence - for just $49/month!” says Nick Lissette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackpearl Group. “Bebop changes the game. It’s like ChatGPT, but built for sales and revenue growth.”

bebop-layout (Image/Supplied)

“The average SME has been locked out of high quality sales intelligence because platforms like ZoomInfo, Clearbit and Apollo charge insane amounts” says Lissette “Bebop doesn’t just even the playfield - it’s a major competitive advantage."

In just four seconds, Bebop scans millions of US-based companies to generate a hyper-targeted list of thousands of decision-makers. Users can ask Bebop to identify potential customers that have a need for their goods and services and specifically how they would benefit. It can even craft a hyper-personalised email or LinkedIn InMail - eliminating hours of manual research.

Disrupting an industry – at a fraction of the cost

Bebop starts at just US$49 per month for a list of 3,000 qualified targets, making enterprise-grade sales intelligence accessible to SMEs for the first time. Lissette compares Bebop’s impact to ChatGPT’s disruption of search - redefining how users access and apply information.

The previous generation of B2B tools, like Apollo and ZoomInfo, relied on SQL queries over large databases, with apps designed to make that experience as seamless as possible. The new generation, however, has intelligence at its core - genuinely understanding what a business provides and exactly who needs it. This shift moves from a one-way, user-driven push to a two-way connection between supply and demand. Bebop delivers a fundamentally different experience, transforming interactions and unlocking deep insights that fuel growth.

Ambitious growth

Bebop was developed in just a single quarter, only made possible by Blackpearl Group’s proprietary software and data platform - formerly known as Pearl Engine - a testament to the company’s rapid innovation and robust technology infrastructure.

In the Quarter Three report for the period ending 31 December 2024, Lissette highlighted the need for companies to move fast to stay ahead. “Winners and losers in this new world will be defined by those who innovate at hyper-speed,” believes Lissette.

The launch of Bebop follows the success of Pearl Diver, Black Pearl Group’s flagship prospect identification platform. Pearl Diver transforms website visitors into prospects by using AI-driven identity resolution technology, unlocking new revenue streams and reducing dependence on costly digital advertising.

“With Bebop, Black Pearl Group is redefining how businesses take control of their sales and growth. By eliminating unnecessary reliance on costly data providers and inefficient ad spend, Bebop empowers companies to take charge of their own success. In a world where adaptability defines success, Bebop gives businesses the power to scale smarter, faster and on their own terms,” concludes Lissette.

About Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG)

Blackpearl Group is a market-leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven, sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), Blackpearl Group consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: ‘Creating Motivating Opportunities.’

Blackpearl creates the opportunities that motivate action. We create high-impact products that pivot at speed to serve what businesses really need, kick-starting action – turning data into dollars.

Founded in 2012, Blackpearl Group is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona. blackpearl.com

