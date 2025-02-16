Advantage Further Strengthens Up Executive Suite With Sales Director Appointment

Sales Director Jannine Wilkinson

With Sales Director Jannine Wilkinson joining the company early in 2025, Advantage continues beefing up its executive suite on the trajectory to becoming an international managed security services provider serving the wider Pacific region. As a versatile technology industry operator, Advantage is a key contender for a market growing at double digit pace in the near and mid-term.

Wilkinson joins the company after 15 years at Kordia, where she finished as channel manager for a division providing managed security services.

Welcoming Wilkinson to the company, Advantage Chief Operating Officer Luele Driescher says senior executive experience is essential in driving its ambition to better serve local and international customers. “Right now, we’re a mid-tier growth company with a roadmap towards scale across New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and further afield. Jannine brings a strong track record in security and related technology sales, and with her leadership we expect to further drive our reach along with an expanding solutions portfolio.”

Late in 2024, Advantage appointed Gary Botha as Technical Director in a newly created position; Wilkinson’s position, too, represents an elevation in sales leadership. “Fifteen years is a long time at one company, and it was the search for a new challenge which brought me to Advantage,” Wilkinson says. “The company is poised and positioned for positive change, and I’m applying my experience in cyber and networks to help build momentum and scale, while bringing strategic rigour to our sales capability.”

She emphasises effective solutions delivery and customer satisfaction, aiming to ensure sales and operations teams are well-coordinated and culturally connected. Advantage takes pains to avoid a common pitfall in the technology environment where sales teams make promises delivery teams can’t meet, Wilkinson adds. “Everything we do is about effective solutions delivery and customer satisfaction, so I’ll be working closely with Gary, while bringing sales rigour and coordination to the company.”

While Advantage is best known as a leading provider of Managed Security Services (MSS), Driescher points out that it is also takes care of general managed services, infrastructure, and networking solutions for customers nationwide.

According to MarketsandMarkets.com, the global MSS market is projected to grow from US$30.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 52.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the market is expected to reach approximately US$ 15 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 14.2%. Driescher says expected growth is driven by the increasing complexity of cyber threats, the adoption of cloud services, and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

“Of course, as a MSS Provider combining general managed services, hardware supply and support, Advantage is well positioned to take - advantage - of that growth, with a diversified portfolio enhancing our value proposition for all clients,” Driescher adds.

“Jannine is a great fit for this mission due to her experience, approach to customers and appreciation of a role encompassing customers, vendors and marketing, and will be instrumental in defining and delivering our strategy.”

While early says, Wilkinson confirms Driescher’s view, saying she’s focused on seeing the company achieve and exceed revenue goals by building connected sales teams working in tandem with the broader organisation. “When we’ve done our job effectively, customer should be talking with their peers about how good we are. The groundwork is there, and exciting times are ahead.”

About Advantage

Advantage is an award-winning national Managed Security Services Provider and Managed Service Provider delivering a full range of services including Managed Networks and Private Cloud. Operating a dedicated Security Operations Centre/Network Operations Centre, Advantage works with organisations across New Zealand, Australia and further afield to understand strategic vision, identify, and deliver appropriate future-ready technology solutions.

A proudly New Zealand owned and operated company with a history spanning nearly 4 decades, Advantage is trusted with creating a world where IT just works, data is secure, and its clients focus on their core businesses. Palmerston North-headquartered Advantage employs more than 70 people in offices across the North Island.

© Scoop Media

