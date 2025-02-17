Tourism Boost A Critical Step For Economic Growth

The NZ Airports Association applauds the government’s Tourism Boost, spearheaded by a sharp campaign to encourage more Australian visitors.

“It was fantastic to see the launch of the ‘Everyone Must Go’ campaign by the Prime Minister and Tourism Minister yesterday,” NZ Airports Association Chief Executive Billie Moore says.

“This is a critical first step in growing tourism and ensuring its benefits are distributed across the economy. Increased visitor numbers translate to more spending in hospitality, greater regional development, and stronger air cargo capacity, vital for New Zealand’s export sectors.”

“Commercial air traffic is well above 2019 levels globally, ranging from 106% in the Asia Pacific to 111% in Latin America. However, New Zealand is lagging behind at only 91% airline seat recovery. While we experienced a strong December–January period, inbound visitation remains down at 85%.

“Our economy is missing out on billions in tourism spending, while the Crown accounts forego hundreds of millions in GST revenue. Any investment in bridging this gap and fostering sector growth will yield substantial economic returns.

“The Trans-Tasman airline market has lost capacity and competition. The loss of Virgin Australia, which previously held 15% of the market, from all airports except Queenstown, was a significant blow post-pandemic. However, we are seeing some green shoots with Jetstar expanding its presence, including in Hamilton and Dunedin.

“The government’s ‘open for business’ approach should help airports build on these new opportunities to strengthen our connectivity and ensure the benefits of increased visitation are felt nationwide.

“There’s plenty more work to be done. We look forward to working with Minister Upston on the rest of the Tourism Boost plan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

