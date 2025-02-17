KFC Fish And Chips Has Washed Ashore To Raise Funds For Surf Life Saving New Zealand

This summer, Kiwis can expect to see more than swim flags on the beach, with KFC launching its world-first Fish and Chippery, KF&C.

Beached at the Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Kiwis will be able to get their hands on Secret Recipe fish, freshly battered in the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices paired with KFC’s iconically seasoned chips

The limited one-of-a-kind offering emerges as a fundraising effort for KFC’s longstanding charity partner Surf Life Saving New Zealand, who are a welcome sight at some of New Zealand’s iconic coastal locations, keeping beachgoers safe.

During the last summer season, surf lifeguards clocked up over 240,000 hours watching over beachgoers, rescued 893 people and provided 1,719 people with first aid. The service, which relies on volunteers, has highlighted the strong reliance on the generosity of the public and corporate partners, such as KFC.

KFC hopes its new limited-edition Secret Recipe fish and chips, will raise vital funds for Surf Life Saving New Zealand this summer, with all proceeds from every sale being donated towards their work.

The menu will also include a tasty KF&C fish burger boasting a Secret Recipe battered fish fillet, fresh lettuce and the Colonel’s Special Sauce. There will also be KFC’s signature snack box range of Popcorn Chicken and Chips or Nuggets and Chips available to purchase.

It will be open to the public for two days only, Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd of February from 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm, offering a quintessentially Kiwi meal, that’s been elevated with the crave-able taste of KFC.

Restaurant Brands NZ Marketing Director, Clark Wilson, says: “In 2023 we got people Hook, Line and Sinker with an April Fools prank… but the response was so phenomenal we challenged ourselves to make it happen for real and bring two Kiwi icons together for a good cause.

“Fish and chips are a summer staple, and now New Zealanders will be able to tuck into their favourite meal combined with the iconic taste of KFC – all while raising money for Surf Life Saving New Zealand,” he adds.

Surf Life-Saving New Zealand GM Lifesaving, Andy Kent, notes that the Surf Life Saving community is made up of incredible people, who donate their time to keep watch over New Zealand’s coastline, every summer.

“We are incredibly grateful for our community of volunteers up and down the country who dedicate evenings, weekends and holidays to ensure those swimming and enjoying our beaches, are safer.

“KFC’s generous support helps us educate people on water safety and support our surf lifeguards so everyone can enjoy the beach more safely this summer.”

About KFC New Zealand

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin’ good recipe more than 75 years ago—a list of 11 secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of his kitchen door. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 27,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC was the first International quick service brand to open in New Zealand in 1971, the brand has now expanded to over 119 stores nationwide. For more information please visit www.kfc.co.nz

About Surf Lifesaving New Zealand

Founded in 1910, Surf Life Saving New Zealand is a charity and the national association representing 74 Surf Life Saving Clubs across Aotearoa and more than 4,500 surf lifeguards who patrol at 91 locations during summer. In addition to patrolling New Zealand beaches and supporting the lifeguards who do, SLSNZ delivers a high-performance sport lifesaving programme, develops and supports the Black Fins sport lifesaving team, runs national sport lifesaving events and provides water safety education across the country. We are collectively working towards an ambitious vision that no one drowns at the beach in Aotearoa. To date, nobody has drowned while swimming between the flags on a New Zealand beach. https://www.surflifesaving.org.nz/

