Entries Open For New-look ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards

The ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards will return this year with an expanded format, building off the success of last year’s sold-out ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards.

This year’s new-look event recognises the efforts of exporters from Wellington to the wider Central region. It will be hosted for the first time in Palmerston North, at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre on June 6.

The awards will be hosted on an alternate basis between Wellington and Palmerston North each year.

ExportNZ Central and Hawke’s Bay manager Amanda Liddle says the new format reflects the growth of the export industry across the Central region, including Wellington, Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua and Manawatū.

"ExportNZ is delighted to be holding the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards for the first time in Palmerston North this year. The region has a thriving export sector and an important logistics ecosystem which is crucial to the New Zealand export economy. We look forward to celebrating the success of exporters throughout the lower North Island," said Liddle.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says the event is recognition of a region that punches above its weight.

"We're proud to host the 2025 Central Export Awards, alternating biennially with Wellington over the coming years. Despite being a powerhouse in primary industries, our city and wider region are often overlooked in the export conversation. Yet we’re at the heart of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector - producing and exporting beef, lamb, poultry, venison, fresh produce, cropping, seafood, dairy, honey, and forestry products worldwide.

"Beyond agriculture, we’re also home to many world-class manufacturers, a growing tech sector, and have a strong international education presence.

"We’re grateful to our partners Central Economic Development Agency, Manawatū District Council, Horizons Regional Council, and the Manawatū Business Chamber for supporting this event and celebrating our exporters’ achievements," said Smith.

In partnership with ASB, the awards honour the success of Central exporters in international markets.

The Central region is home to many major exporters, responsible for strong overseas trade, cutting-edge research and industry partnerships - making it an ideal location for this year’s expanded event.

ASB Head of International Trade Mike Atkins says:

"ASB is excited to expand our partnership with Business Central in launching the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards this year. The Manawatū region has a rich history in food innovation and science, backed by thriving primary, technology, distribution, and logistics sectors.

"We look forward to recognising and celebrating the achievements of the region’s exporters, who play an important role in New Zealand’s economic growth agenda," Atkins said.

Are you leading the way in innovation, championing sustainability, or building a thriving export business?

The ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards welcomes entries from exporters across these categories:

CentrePort Wellington Excellence in Innovation: This award recognises companies that excel in bringing innovative solutions to global markets, encompassing everything from intellectual property and strategy to process implementation and success tracking.

ExportNZ Excellence in Sustainability: This award recognises businesses that have woven sustainability into their core operations, achieving global success while creating positive environmental and social impact.

DHL Best Emerging Business: This award aims to recognise an outstanding exporting business that is in the early stages of expanding internationally, with an annual turnover of $5 million or less.

Gallagher Insurance Best Established Business: This award celebrates success based on net return to the New Zealand economy for more established companies, typically with over five years in export markets and likely annual revenue exceeding $5 million.

The awards are judged by a panel of experienced exporting specialists to ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of each entry. This year the judges are David Boyd, Chair of ExportNZ and Founder of Foot Science International; ASB Head of International Trade Mike Atkins; and Paul Brewerton, Customer Manager at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

ExportNZ welcomes entries from exporters in the following regions:

- Greater Wellington

- Wairarapa

- Horowhenua

- Manawatū

- Whanganui

Whether you're just beginning your export journey or are an established international player, we encourage you to share your success story. Entries open on the 17 th of February 2025 and will close on the 16 th of April 2025. Tickets are available now.

Entry forms, criteria requirements and registration forms for the Awards dinner are available on the ExportNZ website: https://exportnz.org.nz/event/exportnz-asb-central-region-export-awards-2025/

Or by emailing Amanda Liddle on amanda@exportnz.org.nz

