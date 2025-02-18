Massey Researcher Named On Global Money Changers List

Financial Education and Research (Fin-Ed) Centre Director Dr Pushpa Wood ONZM has been named by the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIA) as one of 50 Money Changers globally.

The MAIA Money Changers list celebrates individuals and organisations who have made significant strides in reshaping the landscape of financial literacy and inclusion. The list is compiled with the goal of recognising those who are not only challenging conventional views on money and finance, but also creating tangible change that empowers individuals and communities worldwide.

Dr Wood is a leading advocate for financial literacy and education. Her extensive work has focused on improving financial capability among diverse populations, particularly vulnerable communities such as migrants, women and youth. Her research interests include financial behaviour, women empowerment, culturally appropriate responses to violence at home, interfaith issues and Indian religions and languages.

Dr Wood was appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for her services to financial literacy and interfaith relations. She was the first New Zealander and first Indian woman to receive such an award in these two specific areas. She is regarded as a pioneer in starting Hindi language teaching to adults and the interfaith movement in Aotearoa New Zealand. She has been acting as an expert witness for the Crown in the area of Indian culture, customs and beliefs for over three decades.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of her work at Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University, Dr Wood has developed evidence-based programmes and resources tailored to address real-world challenges, fostering long-term financial resilience. She actively collaborates with policymakers, educators and community organisations to embed financial literacy into educational systems and public initiatives. Her commitment continues to inspire systemic change, empowering individuals and strengthening financial wellbeing across New Zealand and beyond.

Dr Wood says she does what she does because she can.

“I believe in my work and the difference this work can make in people’s lives. I don’t work in this area for awards and accolades, but it is always a pleasure and an honour to be acknowledged by your peers. I feel humbled to be included in this list, among some very dedicated and experienced people doing wonderful work around the world.”

Massey Business School Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Jonathan Elms says Dr Wood’s recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to financial literacy and inclusion, particularly among vulnerable communities.

“Her evidence-based research and advocacy have not only shaped financial education in New Zealand but have also influenced global best practices, ensuring long-term financial resilience for individuals and communities.”

© Scoop Media

