Meridian Secures Consent For Mt Munro Wind Farm

Mt Munro visual simulation. Photo/Supplied.

The Environment Court has granted Meridian Energy consent for its 90MW Mt Munro Wind Farm near Eketāhuna in northern Wairarapa. This will produce around 300GWh of renewable energy each year – enough to supply up to 42,000 average homes.

“New Zealand is heading towards another winter that’s set to highlight the challenges our electricity system can face when experiencing a shortage of fuel, whether that’s low lake levels or a shortage of gas,” says Meridian Chief Executive Neal Barclay.

“We need more generation capacity to boost security of supply and enable the further electrification of homes and businesses. Having Mt Munro consented means we can get on with building another important asset. This is a great project that will also bring significant benefits to the local and regional economies.”

Mt Munro is one of a number of projects Meridian has underway to increase its generation capacity and strengthen the electricity system and this green light follows the 10 February consent of the company’s 120MW Ruakākā Solar Farm in Northland.

“We’re committed to doing our share of the heavy lifting in growing New Zealand’s electricity supply, and that commitment is backed by a $3 billion investment through to 2030. It takes a lot of hard work to get projects construction ready, so these recent approvals add real momentum to our development pipeline,” says Neal Barclay.

The Environment Court’s decision can be challenged in the High Court but only on points of law. Any such challenges must be submitted within 15 days.

