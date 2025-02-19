Air New Zealand Announces Director Appointment

Air New Zealand has today announced that Neal Barclay will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director from 1 May 2025. Mr Barclay brings extensive commercial, sustainability and leadership experience having served most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Energy, New Zealand's largest electricity generator and retailer.

At Meridian Mr Barclay held several senior leadership roles including as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of Wholesale and Generation, and General Manager of Retail. In these roles, he has led large scale cultural change, championed a customer first approach to business and driven substantial renewable energy growth.

He also spent 13 years with Telecom New Zealand, holding a variety of senior finance leadership positions. He is also a non-executive director of Chorus in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand Chair Dame Therese Walsh says Mr Barclay’s deep commercial and infrastructure experience will be of immense value to the Board.

"Neal is a highly regarded business leader within New Zealand and his extensive commercial and financial skills, alongside his infrastructure sector expertise will further strengthen the Board. While still navigating some challenges, the airline is moving into a very exciting period in its history, and we’re thrilled to have Neal on the journey which is to deliver value to our stakeholders and ensure long term strong governance."

Mr Barclay remarked, "Air New Zealand has always been a company I deeply admire as it’s critically important to New Zealand’s prosperity. Its unwavering commitment to connecting New Zealanders with the world, coupled with an innovative spirit, is truly commendable. As the airline celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, I feel privileged to join the Board at such a significant moment in its history. I look forward to working alongside a strong Board and becoming part of the Air New Zealand whānau."

Mr. Barclay holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration from Victoria University of Wellington and was made a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

