Montana Group Selected For Catering Contract For Major Rotorua Venues

Great kai is a cornerstone of unforgettable events, which is why one of the country’s most acclaimed food and event management businesses has been selected as the new caterer for the Energy Events Centre (EEC) and Rotorua International Stadium.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson and Montana Group chief executive Lizzi Pearson (Photo/Supplied)

Rotorua Lakes Council, in late 2024, released its catering contract for tender, and after a robust procurement process, awarded the contract to Montana Group.

RotoruaNZ is now responsible for the city’s major event venues management, and CE Andrew Wilson said that after careful consideration, Montana Group was determined to be the ideal fit due to its extensive expertise and innovation.

“Rotorua is home to first-rate event venues and the appointment of Montana Group will only build on this legacy,” Wilson said.

“Our partnership will bring a variety of high-quality, nutritious, and delicious food and beverage options to those enjoying events at Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre and International Stadium.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring a renewed vision and fresh ideas to the catering for some of Rotorua’s most renowned events.”

Beyond elevating the culinary offering, this new partnership is a key step in modernising the EEC brand, ensuring it remains a dynamic and sought-after venue that reflects contemporary event trends and expectations.

TRENZ 2025, the largest tourism trade event in New Zealand, will be the first Rotorua event to be delivered under Montana’s belt.

“Montana Group has more than 20 years’ experience catering large-scale events and we are confident its catering and service will reinforce Rotorua’s reputation as a warm, welcoming, and hospitable host city,” Wilson said.

Montana Group CE Lizzi Pearson said the team is thrilled to continue building Montana’s connections with Rotorua, Te Arawa, and the wider Bay of Plenty.

“Our delivery of some of the country’s largest events, such as the New Zealand Tennis Open, the ITM Taupō Super 440, and Synthony in the Domain, have help entrench us as leading experts in this space.

“We have already made connections with Te Arawa through our recent purchase of Maketū Pies and we look forward to nurturing this relationship through new endeavours.”

Pearson said Montana Group combines the expertise and resources of a large business with a deep, personal connection to the regions it serves.

“We believe in the power of local knowledge and intimate connections to deliver exceptional experiences, and we look forward to using both our expertise and understanding of the regions to add to Rotorua’s premium events.”

Montana Group will officially take over the contract in April, adding to its proven delivery of events support in Auckland and the Waikato.

The new Rotorua contract also follows Montana’s purchase of Maketū Pies in the region late last year.

About Rotorua

Rotorua is a city on the southern shores of Lake Rotorua in the Bay of Plenty region of New Zealand's North Island. Renowned for its geothermal activity, rich Māori culture, and stunning natural scenery, Rotorua is a top destination for both domestic and international tourists.

About Montana Group

Montana Group is recognised as the largest privately owned caterer in New Zealand, but the group has evolved to be more than that. Through focused knowledge and vast experience, our brands deliver all types of food and event services, partnerships, contracts and experiences.

