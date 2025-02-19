Business Price Indexes: December 2024 Quarter
19 February 2025
Business price indexes (BPI) includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).
Key facts
In the December 2024 quarter compared with the September 2024 quarter:
- the output producers price index (PPI) fell 0.1 percent
- the input PPI fell 0.9 percent
- the farm expenses price index (FEPI) fell 0.1 percent
- the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.4 percent.
