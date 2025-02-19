Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Business Price Indexes: December 2024 Quarter

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 11:00 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

19 February 2025

Business price indexes (BPI) includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).

Key facts
In the December 2024 quarter compared with the September 2024 quarter:

  • the output producers price index (PPI) fell 0.1 percent
  • the input PPI fell 0.9 percent
  • the farm expenses price index (FEPI) fell 0.1 percent
  • the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.4 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Business price indexes: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-price-indexes-december-2024-quarter
© Scoop Media

