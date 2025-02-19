ASB Lowers Variable Rates For Personal, Business And Rural Customers
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 2:35 pm Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB is dropping variable interest rates across personal,
business and rural lending by 0.50%, passing on today’s
Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut in full.
ASB’s
Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says,
“In the past six months, we’ve reduced our variable
rates by nearly 2%, and we’re pleased to be passing on
today’s OCR cut to all customers who hold a floating loan
with us. We dropped rates on a number of our fixed home loan
terms last week and we have highly competitive rates on the
six, 12- and 18-month terms which are currently the most
popular amongst our customers.”
The OCR decrease is
also being reflected in some of ASB’s savings rates.
Savings On Call will move to 1.15% while ASB’s youth
account, Headstart and its bonus saver account Savings Plus
will both shift to 3.15%.
“An easing interest rate
cycle can mean different things for home or business owners
and savers. Our teams are here to support any customers who
want to discuss their options.”
In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.
ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.
ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.
We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.