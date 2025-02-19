ASB Lowers Variable Rates For Personal, Business And Rural Customers

ASB is dropping variable interest rates across personal, business and rural lending by 0.50%, passing on today’s Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut in full.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says, “In the past six months, we’ve reduced our variable rates by nearly 2%, and we’re pleased to be passing on today’s OCR cut to all customers who hold a floating loan with us. We dropped rates on a number of our fixed home loan terms last week and we have highly competitive rates on the six, 12- and 18-month terms which are currently the most popular amongst our customers.”

The OCR decrease is also being reflected in some of ASB’s savings rates. Savings On Call will move to 1.15% while ASB’s youth account, Headstart and its bonus saver account Savings Plus will both shift to 3.15%.

“An easing interest rate cycle can mean different things for home or business owners and savers. Our teams are here to support any customers who want to discuss their options.”

