Kiwibank Rates Changes

Further to the Reserve Bank’s decision this afternoon, we are pleased to announce that we are making changes to our home loan and business lending rates.

Kiwibank’s General Manager, Home Lending, Nicole Pervan says: “The Reserve Bank’s announcement today allows us to pass on more benefits to borrowers, ultimately supporting customers by making lending more affordable. We’ve responded to these changes as we know the importance of this for Kiwi home and business owners. It’s a positive move for our economy.”

“We are also making changes to our mortgage test rate, reducing it from 7.5% to 7.0%, to provide greater financial flexibility for Kiwi. This will be effective from 24th February.”

Further details are available below.

