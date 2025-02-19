Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Rates Changes

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Bank

Further to the Reserve Bank’s decision this afternoon, we are pleased to announce that we are making changes to our home loan and business lending rates.

Kiwibank’s General Manager, Home Lending, Nicole Pervan says: “The Reserve Bank’s announcement today allows us to pass on more benefits to borrowers, ultimately supporting customers by making lending more affordable. We’ve responded to these changes as we know the importance of this for Kiwi home and business owners. It’s a positive move for our economy.”

“We are also making changes to our mortgage test rate, reducing it from 7.5% to 7.0%, to provide greater financial flexibility for Kiwi. This will be effective from 24th February.”

Further details are available below.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kiwi Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 