Pasifika Talent Shines In Steel Fabrication Industry

He kickstarted his career studying maritime engineering, but it’s only since pursuing an apprenticeship as a fabricator that Sam McLean has found his fit.

Now, just four years on, he’s a qualified tradie, a workshop supervisor, and a highly valued employee at Onehunga-based steel fabrication specialists JP Engineering Services. The Mt Albert 25-year-old says he’s living the dream.

“The feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction looking at something you’ve created keeps bringing me back,” says Sam. “Every day is challenging in a different way, especially starting on a design I haven’t attempted to fabricate before. Recently, I was tasked with fabricating a four-tonne staircase. I’d never made anything that big before, so it was challenging to ensure it was done correctly and to a high standard.”

It's challenges like these that cement Sam’s passion for the sector and employers like JP Engineering who give him the support he needs to thrive.

“JP Engineering helped me transfer from my old employer, who wasn’t supporting me. They were very welcoming, helping me to get back on track and complete my apprenticeship. Together with Competenz, they provided everything I needed to get through my apprenticeship as smoothly and quickly as possible.”

Understandably, it’s an achievement Sam is extremely proud of.

“Completing my apprenticeship means a lot to me, as I’ve worked hard to get where I am today, and it shows that I’m capable of doing something I put my mind to. The thing I’m proudest of, though, is the fact that my boss, John Power, has put his trust in me to run his workshop, getting me HERA certified and making me his welding supervisor, all within the first four years of my career.”

The right mentorship can be game-changing for aspiring apprentices, and it’s a role that John and the JP Engineering Services team are passionate about.

“Our staff are trained in all aspects of our industry from fabrication to crane/rigging operation and even concrete scanning,” says John. “We put a lot of emphasis on training and particularly value our apprentices who have now become tradesmen and supervisors. It is always better training from within.”

With workforce development playing a starring role, the business has gone from strength to strength.

“The company started in 2015 with one employee and has grown to 19-plus contractors. When we’re busy, we have 25 to 30. We’ve invested a lot in machinery, staff and vehicles over the last nine years. Our client base has grown along with the business, and so too has our reputation.”

But those aren’t the only benefits. By proactively investing in staff training, John says they have boosted job satisfaction, productivity and staff retention and future-proofed the business with a robust talent pipeline. With seven learners in training in 2024 and five active learners now, there’s a steady flow of apprentices and a strong culture of success.

Sam & Tai (Photo/Supplied)

Like Sam, Vaitai (Tai) Sakaio has excelled under John’s headship. Originally from Tuvalu, the hardworking 29-year-old was drawn to welding “like a moth to a light”. He, too, has recently completed his apprenticeship, giving cause for a double celebration at JP Engineering Services - complete with staff barbecue and speeches.

“It means a lot to me and my family – this was our achievement,” says Tai, adding that the encouragement he received from John was also pivotal to his success.

“During my apprenticeship I had some personal challenges. My mum had breast cancer, and I fell hard. I knew I wasn’t performing my best at work, and I almost left the company, but fortunately, I had plenty of words of wisdom and support from John. He has always been keen on upskilling and putting me through my tickets. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge and life lessons from him, and in the last two years of my apprenticeship, when I got a bit lazy, he gave me a deadline. That’s what helped push me through to the end; that’s what motivated me to stop mucking around and complete my apprenticeship.”

Support from Competenz further fuelled Tai’s success.

“I had great help from my Competenz training advisor William Malloy, who was always quick to answer my questions. He comes from a sheet metal background so always had great advice and tips to help me with my apprenticeship assignments.”

For William, supporting Sam and Tai to achieve their apprenticeship goals has been a rewarding journey and he is delighted to see them both unlock their potential.

“It’s an awesome achievement for Sam and Tai to complete their apprenticeships, and it’s especially cool to see Tai, one of our Pacific Island learners, thriving in the trades,” William says.

“They both have very bright futures in the industry – I can see them being successful in whatever direction they head in.”

And with dedicated employers like JP Engineering Services, William reckons the steel fabrication sector is in great hands.

“It’s been a pleasure working with JP Engineering. Their commitment to workforce development and investing in apprenticeships is impressive. Two more learners had already signed up before Sam and Tai completed their apprenticeships. And another is set to start in early 2025, too.”

This team is helping shape the future of construction, exemplifying leadership in work-based training and setting a high standard for others in the sector.

