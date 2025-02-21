Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SNL Drives $50M In Peacock Subscriber Revenue

Friday, 21 February 2025, 8:17 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Saturday Night Live's 50th season is proving to be a major financial success for Peacock, generating an estimated $50 million in subscriber revenue in 2024, according to Parrot Analytics' Streaming Economics data.

This milestone underscores the enduring power of live event programming in the streaming era and highlights SNL's crucial role in attracting and retaining Peacock subscribers.

SNL Streaming Subscriber Revenue: Peacock vs. Hulu

  • Q4 2024 marked a streaming milestone: SNL generated $18.4M in subscriber revenue for Peacock — matching the peak revenue the show earned across Hulu and Peacock when it was available on both (Q2 2022).
  • By the end of 2024, the cumulative revenue SNL had generated for Peacock since Q1 2020 surpassed its total revenue for Hulu over the same period.
  • Our Streaming Economics model calculates that SNL delivered $50M in Peacock subscriber revenue for the full year 2024.
  • While that’s below the peak 12 month value earned across both Hulu and Peacock ($67M from Q3 2021 - Q2 2022), the latest season is clearly delivering this current value, given the show’s topical nature.
  • Of course, this doesn’t account for ad revenue and other monetization channels, but it shows that Peacock’s subscriber revenue alone covers roughly half the reported cost of producing a season — a compelling indicator of the show's streaming strength.
Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

