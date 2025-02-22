Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $11.8 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

