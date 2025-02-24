New Waterfront Café Opening Latest Development For Lyall Bay

A new waterfront café Puku Pies & Kai has opened at Lyall Bay Junction today, the second of two high-profile waterfront corner sites purchased and leased by Wellington Airport.

Puku Pies & Kai is a locally owned and operated bakery dedicated to crafting high-quality, delicious pies and other baked goods using locally sourced ingredients.

This follows the opening of Southward Distillery at Lyall Bay Junction which opened in November last year, offering tours and tastings as well as retail sales.

Wellington Airport’s Commercial General Manager Richard Dalby says the airport is proud to be investing in Lyall Bay.

“This area is a jewel in Wellington’s crown and a real bright spot of development and positivity.

“This is already a popular place for shopping, dining and spending time at the beach and we’re confident Puku will quickly become a must-visit destination for anyone in the area.”

Other projects around Lyall Bay the airport is working with the local community and Wellington City Council on include:

· A proposal to develop a toilet and shower block next to the Spruce Goose, including picnic tables and storage facilities for community groups (see attached concept design).

· At Huetepara Park, behind the airport retail park, the airport has proposed a new patio area, public walkway, additional tables & seating, and retail outlets.

· Construction on a new, modern Airport Fire Station on Coutts Street in Rongotai is well underway and set to finish around the end of the year. This includes landscaping work to improve the streetscape and create a spectacular public location designed for plane spotting.

Picture attached: Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke at Puku Pies & Kai.

Further pictures of Puku Pies & Kai are available from their Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/pukupiess/

