BBC Podcasts Now Available On BBC.com And The BBC App

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 2:52 pm
Press Release: BBC

BBC podcasts on BBC.com and the BBC App (Photo/BBC)

Audiences across Australia and New Zealand can now discover and listen to BBC podcasts on the BBC’s digital platforms. The newly launched Audio section of BBC.com and the BBC app is curated with international audiences in mind, making available the BBC’s vast portfolio of current and archived podcasts, including hits like Global News Podcast, World of Secrets, and Infinite Monkey Cage as well as livestreams of both World Service Radio and renowned speech radio station Radio 4. Current Ambie award nominees Good Bad Billionaire and Who Replaced Avril Lavigne? Joanne McNally Investigates also feature in the available audio collection.

For the first time, audiences globally can enjoy a fully integrated experience on BBC.com and the BBC app where the BBC’s award-winning audio content sits alongside our trusted journalism and storytelling. Through this new user experience, listeners can explore deeper context and analysis on select topics, gaining a richer understanding of the issues that matter most—all without leaving the platform.

For advertisers this further adds to the BBC’s expanding routes to market which includes the BBC News channel, BBC Earth channel, FAST channels and YouTube channels.

Tara Maitra, BBC Studios’ CCO, Global Media & Streaming, says: “Audio is in the BBC’s DNA, with over 100 years of radio broadcasting and as one of the world's largest producers of audio. Our ongoing digital transformation and innovations ensure our platforms are a one stop shop for the best of our journalism and storytelling, bringing benefits for both our audiences and commercial clients globally.”

Louise La Grange, BBC Studios’ SVP, BBC Audio, Digital News & Streaming, says: “BBC podcast fans will now have seamless access to 1000s of hours of great audio covering a huge breadth of genres and topics as part of our global platform offer. We know our groundbreaking storytelling is known for starting conversations and are delighted to make our audio content even more accessible for audiences around the world.”

As part of this launch, the BBC will be making BBC Sounds available exclusively to UK audiences and ending access to the service for international users beginning Spring 2025. This new audio experience is the latest in a series of enhancements being made to the BBC’s digital platforms for audiences across the region.

