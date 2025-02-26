Gallagher Security Gears Up For A People-First ISC West 2025 And Hints At New Product Reveals

ISC West (Image/Supplied)

Canton, GA – As the security industry converges at ISC West, Gallagher Security is preparing for more than just another trade show.

For the team, this year's event is about forging connections, challenging industry norms, and exploring new possibilities that security technology can unlock for businesses. With a commitment to delivering more value, greater flexibility, and stronger partnerships, Gallagher is inviting attendees to experience firsthand how security can drive real business impact beyond traditional protection.

“For us, ISC West is more than a showcase of technology - it’s a catalyst for meaningful conversations and industry evolution,” explains Melissa Vidakovic, Director of Marketing – the Americas. “We’re excited to meet with customers, partners, and industry leaders to explore how security can deliver more value, more options, and more opportunities for organizations across every sector.”

The Gallagher team is excited to engage with attendees on how integrated security solutions can support and streamline business operations, offer measurable ROI, and unlock more opportunities than ever before. “These are the kinds of conversations that push the industry forward,” says Vidakovic, “and they’re the conversations our team is eager to have at ISC West.”

Another key theme the team is preparing for booth 28045 is the importance of choice. With the belief that no two organizations are the same, the Gallagher team will be showcasing how security solutions should reflect the diverse needs of businesses.

“Whether through cloud-based innovations or scalable system designs, Gallagher is committed to ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose what works best for them,” explains Vidakovic. Attendees visiting the booth will have the opportunity to explore solutions that adapt to their unique needs rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach, including a first look at new, disruptive solutions launching this year and groundbreaking technology set to redefine what’s possible with remote security.

ISC West provides the perfect backdrop for these critical discussions, and the team is looking forward to sharing how deeper collaboration can lead to smarter, more effective security ecosystems.

“We’re here to connect, to collaborate, and to share solutions that don’t just check the box on security, but unlock new potential for our customers,” Vidakovic concludes. “ISC West is the best place to make that happen.”

Join the Gallagher Security team at booth 28045 at ISC West from March 31 – April 4 to learn more about what’s on the horizon for the award-winning global manufacturer.

About Gallagher Security: A global leader in integrated security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of our people and products. From making sure people go home safely to their families each night, to helping organizations become more efficient, productive, and profitable. Trusted within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in 140 countries. Visit security.gallagher.com for more information.

