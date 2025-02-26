J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Global Bond PIE For New Zealand Investors

Sydney, 26 February 2025: J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Global Bond Fund, their first New Zealand domiciled, global fixed income PIE (portfolio investment entity) fund.

The fund, issued by FundRock NZ Ltd (FundRock) will provide New Zealand based investors access to one of the global asset manager’s most popular* bond strategies within the PIE structure and comes on the back of their strategic partnership with a key local advice firm in early 2024.

“We have been actively working with NZ financial advisers and institutional investors for some time now and launching our successful Global Bond strategy in a PIE structure is a natural next step in our growth story in the region. We are committed to growing our presence and excited about future opportunities to bring more best-in-class, low-cost, global active solutions to New Zealand. I’m confident the range will expand as we continue to work closely with our partners and clients to ensure we provide them with solutions that meet their investment needs,” said Andrew Creber, CEO of Australia and New Zealand.

The JPMorgan Global Bond Fund aims to provide a return in excess of global bond markets through a diversified portfolio of global debt securities and is managed by a highly experienced team of 7 portfolio managers led by Myles Bradshaw, Head of Global Aggregate Strategies. It leverages a globally integrated, research driven fixed income platform and implements a rigorous active investment process – combining top down and bottom-up analysis, without bias. The strategy aims to seek consistent outperformance with index-like volatility in both rising and falling markets. The team uses multiple levers to generate performance – actively managing sector allocations, security selection, duration/yield management, currency and hedging. The strategy has been in place since 1988 and has an AUM of USD17.4B1.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

FundRock is the manager and issuer of the JPMorgan Global Bond Fund. JPMorgan Asset Management (Australia) Ltd is the investment manager. A copy of the Product Disclosure Statement is available at https://disclose-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz/ or https://www.fundrock.com/fundrock-new-zealand/frnz-documents-and-reporting/.

*J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Global Bond Aggregate Strategy AUM as at 31 Dec 2024 USD17.4B

© Scoop Media

