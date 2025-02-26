Tourism Provides Boost To NZ Economy

BusinessNZ welcomes data released by Statistics New Zealand showing an increase in tourism spend and agrees the sector has potential to boost the economy even further.

Business New Zealand Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the tourism sector continues to bounce back from the damage caused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 59 percent increase in tourism spend translates to more than $16 billion in the year to March 2024, but the benefits to New Zealand’s economy go much deeper than the dollar value. As our second largest export industry, tourism employs more than 180,000 people across all regions in both rural and urban settings.

"BusinessNZ agrees with Tourism Industry Aotearoa in saying the industry has the potential to grow its economic contribution and attract more visitors from key markets in Asia and Europe.

"The stats out today show positive signs of recovery, but we cannot afford to be complacent.

"If we want New Zealand to remain a top tourism destination, we must continue investing in much-needed infrastructure, so visitors can enjoy a high-quality experience which is unmatched by anything in the world."

