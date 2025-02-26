11 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Eleven lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $22,312 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Pak N Save Whangarei
|Whangārei
|MyLotto (x3)
|Auckland
|Papakura Photo Image
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|New World Whitianga
|Whitianga
|Whitcoulls Lambton Quay
|Wellington
|MyLotto (x2)
|Wellington
|Pak n Save Queenstown
|Queenstown
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.