11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 9:38 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $22,312 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Pak N Save Whangarei Whangārei 
MyLotto (x3) Auckland 
Papakura Photo Image Auckland 
MyLotto Hamilton 
New World Whitianga Whitianga 
Whitcoulls Lambton Quay Wellington 
MyLotto (x2) Wellington 
Pak n Save Queenstown Queenstown 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

