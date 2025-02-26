11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $22,312 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Pak N Save Whangarei Whangārei MyLotto (x3) Auckland Papakura Photo Image Auckland MyLotto Hamilton New World Whitianga Whitianga Whitcoulls Lambton Quay Wellington MyLotto (x2) Wellington Pak n Save Queenstown Queenstown

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

