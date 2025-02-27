Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Take The Guesswork Out Of Home Buying With Pre-approved Finance

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 6:45 am
Press Release: Advanced Mortgage Solutions

House hunting can be an exciting yet competitive process, and for many buyers, securing finance is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome. Advanced Mortgage Solutions is making it easier for Kiwis to confidently search for their dream home by providing expert assistance in securing pre-approved finance.

With 19 years of experience, Advanced Mortgage Solutions has helped hundreds of home buyers navigate the mortgage process with ease, ensuring they have financial approval in place before making an offer. With access to a wide range of lenders, they provide tailored solutions to suit different financial situations and homeownership goals.

Why Home Buyers Should Consider Getting Pre-Approved

A mortgage pre-approval provides buyers with:

  • Clarity on borrowing limits – Understand how much you can afford before starting your property search.
  • A competitive edge – Sellers and agents prefer buyers who already have financing in place.
  • Less stress during the buying process – Avoid last-minute delays and uncertainty.

“We want our clients to be in the best possible position when they find the right home. Pre-approval not only helps set realistic expectations, but it also makes the entire home-buying process smoother and less stressful,” says Greg Miller, mortgage advisor at Advanced Mortgage Solutions.

Helping Buyers Move Forward with Confidence

Whether someone is purchasing their first home, upgrading, or investing in property, securing pre-approved finance can streamline the buying process and give buyers the confidence to act quickly in today’s fast-moving property market.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Advanced Mortgage Solutions offers expert advice and a simple, step-by-step approach to pre-approval, ensuring clients receive the best loan options suited to their financial situation.

To learn more about mortgage loan pre approval and how Advanced Mortgage Solutions can help, visit Advanced Mortgage Solutions or contact the team today.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Advanced Mortgage Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 