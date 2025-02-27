Whittaker’s New Limited-Edition Blocks Deliver A Unique Textural Experience

Whittaker’s is excited to bring Chocolate Lovers two indulgent new premium blocks, Smooth Dark Coconut 100g and Blueberry & Macadamia in White Chocolate 100g, for a limited time.

Each flavour-packed block offers a unique textural experience: Whittaker’s Smooth Dark Coconut is crafted by mixing smooth creamed coconut with Whittaker’s equally smooth 50% cocoa Dark Chocolate, resulting in a wonderfully creamy, coconutty, plant-based chocolate. In contrast, Whittaker’s Blueberry & Macadamia in White Chocolate features crunchy roasted macadamia nut and vibrant blueberry pieces in Whittaker’s silky 28% White Chocolate.

Whittaker’s Chief Marketing Officer, Soraya Cottin, says Whittaker’s is delighted to share these innovative new flavours with its Chocolate Lovers.

“We’re always trying to bring new and interesting combinations to our Chocolate Lovers and think these blocks highlight classic flavours in an unexpected and delicious way,” says Soraya.

The limited-edition blocks will have specially designed packaging to set them apart from the rest of Whittaker’s premium range, reflecting the uniqueness and elegance of the new flavours.

“We think these blocks will appeal to a wide range of Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers who want to get ‘tangled in the taste’, and are looking forward to hearing what they think,” says Soraya.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, they are made from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua. They are also proudly palm oil-free and made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa beans.

Whittaker’s Smooth Dark Coconut 100g and Blueberry & Macadamia in White Chocolate 100g will be available in stores across the nation from Monday 3 March. As a limited-edition release, these are only available until stocks run out.

