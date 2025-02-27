Russell McVeagh Welcomes New Senior Associates To Environment And Planning, And Litigation Practices

Yaren Fu, Michelle Bowie, Louise Espin. Photo/Supplied.

Russell McVeagh welcomes new Senior Associates to Environment and Planning, and Litigation practices

Russell McVeagh has appointed three new Senior Associates, strengthening its Environment and Planning, and Litigation teams in the firm's Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland office.

Litigators Michelle Bowie and Yaren Fu, along with Environment and Planning specialist Louise Espin, have joined Russell McVeagh in recent months. Michelle returns to the firm where she began her career, following stints in London and at another New Zealand practice, while Yaren and Louise join following experience at other New Zealand law firms.

Environment and Planning

Louise Espin specialises in environment and planning law, advising government agencies, local bodies, and major infrastructure clients. She has deep experience in large-scale consenting, plan changes, and stakeholder negotiations, and has appeared in council and Court hearings and Environment Court mediations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dispute Resolution/Litigation

Michelle Bowie is an expert in complex commercial disputes, including high-value contract claims, and litigation arising out of corporate failures. She has represented clients across multiple jurisdictions, including New Zealand, England and Wales, and the Cayman Islands, and returns to Russell McVeagh, where she started her career.

Yaren Fu joins Russell McVeagh's Litigation team with extensive experience in commercial disputes and investigations. She has advised major corporates and infrastructure investors on regulatory enforcement, consumer protection litigation, and corporate transactions disputes.

Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell said, "We’re thrilled to welcome Michelle, Yaren, and Louise to the firm. Their expertise in litigation, dispute resolution, and environment and planning law further strengthens our ability to support clients on complex legal matters. Each of them brings a depth of experience that enhances our offering, and we're excited to see them help drive success for our clients."

In December, the firm announced the promotion of five senior associates and two partners across a number of key practice areas.

© Scoop Media

