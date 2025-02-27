Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mini Van Hire In Auckland For Comfortable Group Travel

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland Vehicle Rentals now offers a range of spacious minibuses, making it easier for families, businesses, and tour groups to travel together. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, a corporate event, or a group tour, a mini van hire in Auckland provides the perfect transportation solution.

With seating for up to 12 passengers, these minivans offer ample space for both passengers and luggage. Designed for comfort and convenience, they come equipped with air conditioning, modern safety features, and easy handling for a smooth driving experience.

Auckland Vehicle Rentals offers flexible hire options, whether you need a minivan for a single day or an extended trip. With up to 100km of free travel included in each rental, customers can explore Auckland and beyond without worrying about extra costs.

Book your minivan today and enjoy stress-free group travel with Auckland Vehicle Rentals.

