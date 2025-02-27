Air New Zealand Launches $1 Million Every Corner Project To Support Community Nature Projects

Air New Zealand is proud to introduce the Every Corner Project, a new initiative investing $1 million in nature projects across Aotearoa to help restore and regenerate the country's incredible natural environment.

Funded through the airline's Climate and Nature Fund, the Every Corner Project aims to support grassroots efforts by communities - big and small - to improve, protect or restore local environments across New Zealand.

Applications will be assessed by Air New Zealand's 20 domestic port teams, who are part of these communities themselves. Each team will oversee applications within their broader region, ensuring funding reaches even remote communities beyond Air New Zealand's network - so that every corner of the country is included.

From Thursday 27 February, registered charities, schools/kura, iwi and hapū can apply for funding to support projects such as:

· Planting native trees and plants

· Establishing native gardens, food gardens or beehives

· Reducing food waste from landfill eg. composting

· Nature and/or climate education

· Predator control

· Restoration/regeneration of oceans, beaches, mangroves, wetlands and waterways

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Kiri Hannifin says: "Air New Zealand is deeply connected to every corner of Aotearoa, and all parts of our business are intrinsically connected to and reliant on nature.

"The Every Corner Project recognises the growing role Air New Zealand wants to play in supporting local communities to drive meaningful change for nature. As an airline we have a comprehensive programme of work focused on decarbonising our own operations, but we also want to help make a lasting difference outside of aviation in the regions we serve."

A key focus of the Every Corner Project is ensuring funding reaches regional and rural communities that often have limited access to sustainability funding.

"Every part of Aotearoa has its own unique environmental challenges and opportunities," says Hannifin.

"We'd love the Every Corner Project to be a great example of what business and Kiwi communities can do together to nuture our very unique and precious environment now and into our future."

How it works:

Applications open on Thursday 27 February and close on Monday 31 March 2025. Applications must be made online via airnz.co.nz/everycorner

Recipients will be announced by Friday 9 May 2025, with projects rolling out throughout the year.

