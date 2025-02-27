ANZIIF Celebrate International Women’s Day 2025: “Accelerate Action”

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day, embracing the 2025 theme “Accelerate Action”.

“Accelerate Action” emphasises the need to take swift and decisive measures to advance gender equality and address the systemic barriers and biases that women face, in both personal and professional spheres.

In honour of this impactful day, ANZIIF’s CEO, Katrina Shanks, will be a featured speaker at the Australasian Life Underwriting and Claims Association (ALUCA)’s International Women’s Day Forum Event, on Thursday, 6th of March.

The forum event will bring together influential female leaders and experts from the insurance sector, for a panel style webinar discussing gender balance in Australia, and practical ways we can accelerate progress towards gender equality.

ANZIIF members can register for the webinar via our website. (https://anziif.com/professional-development/webinars/aluca-iwd-forum-event?utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=Email&utm_source=SendGrid)

Additionally, to mark International Women’s Day, ANZIIF offer the following resources, highlighting key conversations surrounding the issue of gender equality, and spotlighting the achievements of influential women within the industry:

• Challenging gender bias in the workplace, Journal Article

• 2024 International Women’s Day Panel with CHU Underwriting Agencies

• Karin Zulkarnaen: A wide-open market, Article

• Meg Long - Business Made Personal Podcast

These resources have been made available to the wider industry in honour of International Women’s Day.

“The journey toward gender equality is ongoing. International Women’s Day stands as a powerful reminder of both our achievements and progress, as well as the work still ahead,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

