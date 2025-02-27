Celebrate The Dark Skies Of Kaikōura With Great Journeys New Zealand

Kaikōura's night sky, officially designated an International Dark Sky Sanctuary last year by DarkSky International / Supplied

Great Journeys New Zealand is inviting rail fans to embark on an unforgettable journey with the Matariki Rail Experience, where they will travel from Christchurch to Kaikōura for an evening of stargazing and cultural discovery.

Tracey Goodall, General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand and Commuter, says the new offering will allow guests to celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year, through an immersive experience featuring expert-led stargazing, historical insights and good company.

“The new experience aligns well with recent research led by Tourism New Zealand that indicates more than 70% of people thinking about visiting New Zealand are interested in stargazing," she says.

“We’ve created this unique experience to showcase our stunning scenery and iconic night skies to our domestic and international guests.”

The round-trip train journey on 21 June 2025 from Ōtautahi Christchurch to Kaikōura features a delicious onboard menu, including a snack platter, light entrée and winter roast dinner.

In Kaikōura, guests will disembark the train at sunset and will be shuttled to their stargazing experience at Fyffe House where they will have access to telescopes, including one with Bluetooth capability for smartphone viewing. Guests will return to Ōtautahi Christchurch at around 10pm the same day.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

DarkSky International officially designated Kaikōura as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary in September, supporting New Zealand’s intention to become a dark sky nation.

“We’re excited to welcome this special train to Kaikōura for Matariki, offering a unique way for visitors to experience the magic of our region,” says Lisa Bond, Destination Manager of Destination Kaikōura.

“This journey isn’t just about the breathtaking coastal scenery—it’s a chance to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate the Māori New Year in a truly meaningful way. We look forward to sharing the beauty of Kaikōura, and the spirit of Matariki with everyone on board.”

© Scoop Media

