Christchurch City Council And INZBC Formalise Strategic Alliance To Target Indian Market

(L) Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and (R) INZBC Board Member Edwin Paul / Supplied

Christchurch, 27 Feb, 2025 –Christchurch City Council and the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote trade, investment, and innovation between Christchurch and India’s rapidly expanding market.

The initiative will mark a significant step forward in deepening bilateral economic ties.

Mayor Phil Mauger said “Christchurch is eager to strengthen business ties with India. The country is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, known for its incredible talent, technological advancements, and entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to collaborating with the INZBC to foster these ties.”

INZBC Board Member Edwin Paul said “This is an exceptional opportunity for Christchurch. We believe that this MoU will stimulate long-term economic growth and create avenues for collaboration in key sectors for Christchurch such as aerospace, disaster risk reduction, education, environmental sustainability, renewable energy, technology, and tourism.”

Paul says the INZBC will help identify opportunities, facilitate introductions, and provide recommendations to Council.

“The INZBC has strong connections throughout India. We are committed to working collaboratively with Council towards alignment in key sectors outlined in the MoU. Christchurch businesses will be able to use this relationship as a launching pad to build networks and access the huge Indian market.”

