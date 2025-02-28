Half Of Kiwis Seek Action On Climate

One in two New Zealanders believe the Government should invest more to protect people and properties from extreme weather events, according to a new survey.

Commissioned by the Insurance Council of New Zealand | Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ), the survey found 49% of respondents believe the Government should invest more to safeguard lives and properties, compared with 53% in 2023 and 39% in 2002. Some 29% remain unsure about this issue.

A sizeable majority of 83% of respondents believe there should be more control on where properties are built so they are not at risk from flooding, similar to previous surveys.

"It’s clear Kiwis want to see more investment in resilience measures and action to avoid building in dumb places," ICNZ chief executive Kris Faafoi said.

"The Government is taking steps in the right direction, but New Zealand needs to remain focused on finding solutions to reduce risk and keep communities safe as we face the prospect of more extreme weather."

The survey also found:

Nearly half of those surveyed (46%) feel the Government should cover the cost of actions to reduce risk from the impact of climate change, followed by councils at 13%, individuals (12%), private sector (6%), and local communities (4%)

A majority of people (62%) believe the Government should take the lead to build New Zealand’s resilience and ability to cope with natural events such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. This is followed by councils (16%), local communities (6%), individuals (4%) and thr private sector (3%).

"New Zealand is highly vulnerable to natural hazards and we are used to responding to major events. The insurance industry is committed to working collaboratively with government to reduce risk before disaster strikes," Kris Faafoi said.

"ICNZ is holding its annual conference next week in Auckland and we are bringing together politicians, industry leaders, and regulators to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and actions necessary to build resilience in the face of climate change.

"The industry supports a broad political consensus that delivers a clear, coordinated and enduring climate change framework that ensures we avoid building in dumb places and that we do invest in infrastructure to protect communities.

"By investing in solutions to mitigate and adapt to the changing climate and reduce risk, we can safeguard New Zealanders, reduce the costs to taxpayers and ratepayers, and keep insurance affordable and accessible," Kris Faafoi said.

© Scoop Media

