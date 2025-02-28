Employment Indicators: January 2025

Science Media Centre: NZ’s Breast Cancer Rates Are Some Of World’s Highest – Expert Reaction

NZ & Australia have some of the highest rates of breast cancer diagnoses in the world at around 1 in every 1,000 females, according to a new study of 185 countries. Our rates of death from breast cancer, however, were at the lower end of the scale, and reducing by 2.1% per year – well on our way to meeting the World Health Organization Global Breast Cancer Initiative goal of 2.5% a year.