Employment Indicators: January 2025

Friday, 28 February 2025, 11:05 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the January 2025 month (compared with the December 2024 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.3 percent (7,948 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 0.2 percent (198 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (1,088 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.5 percent (8,361 jobs).

Visit our website to read:

  • information release: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/employment-indicators-january-2025
  • download CSV files: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
