Top Trio Driving Farm Ownership

Two new Awards have been developed for the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) programme that will help farmers on their journey to farm ownership.

The Fonterra & ASB First Farm Award (FFA) is a collaboration between ASB, Fonterra and the NZDIA Trust, which aims to remove barriers to farm ownership by offering to help the best in the industry successfully transition into farm ownership, ensuring good succession to ownership and the future of the dairy industry.

In 2025 there will be three FFA winners, each receiving up to $1 million of ASB Business Term Lending fixed at 1% per annum for three years, along with a Fonterra launch package that includes $20,000 of Farm Source account credit to drive productivity and sustainability, mentoring, and additional support to help them successfully transition into ownership.

Winners will be announced at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards National Gala Dinner at Baypark, Tauranga on Saturday 10 May.

Entries open 1 March and farmers who have previously entered the Share Farmer of the Year category at least once and are planning to buy their first farm within the next 24 months are eligible to enter. (Full conditions of entry and judging criteria are available at dairyindustryawards.co.nz)

Anne Douglas, Group Director Farm Source says “securing the future of our Co-op is a critical part of ensuring we have a successful and sustainable dairy industry for generations to come.

“By supporting first time farm buyers, the First Farm Award is an exciting opportunity that will help our shareholders of tomorrow to thrive. We’re proud to be partnering with ASB and NZDIA to offer these awards.”

Aidan Gent, ASB General Manager Rural Banking says “The prosperity and growth of the food and fibre sector in New Zealand is crucial to the country’s progress. Supporting the next generation of farm owners is a critical part of this, and something ASB is determined to help support. We are proud to partner with Fonterra and NZDIA to deliver this very special award to the lucky recipients.”

Robin Congdon, NZDIA General Manager says “the Fonterra & ASB First Farm Award represents a significant step towards removing financial barriers and accelerating farm ownership for the next generation of dairy farmers.

By combining financial backing, expert mentorship, and industry networking, this award aligns with NZDIA’s mission to support and celebrate excellence in New Zealand’s dairy industry.”

The second initiative is a collaboration between ASB and NZDIA to specifically encourage and reward NZDIA Alumni who have made significant contributions to the programme and the industry.

The ASB Alumni of the Year Award (AAOTY) is open to NZDIA Alumni who have been entrants in the past seven years and are no longer eligible to enter the Dairy Manager of the Year or Share Farmer of the Year categories, are not yet ready to purchase their first farm, or already own one. (Full entry terms and conditions are on dairyindustryawards.co.nz)

Entrants will be judged by representatives from ASB and NZDIA, with the winner of up to $1 million of ASB Business term lending fixed at 1% per annum for three years also announced at the National Awards. (Standard ASB T&C’s apply, Limited to LVR 60% on Rural land and stock. 24 months to initiate lending post announcement).

“The ASB Alumni Award, alongside the First Farm Award, helps to celebrate and reward those continuing to contribute to the dairy industry. The calibre of farmers coming through the NZDIA is always exceptional, and I look forward to seeing this year’s entrants,” says Aidan.

The Awards programme includes New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year and Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award categories and is supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

“With the addition of both the AAOTY and FFA, the NZ Dairy Industry Awards continue to provide clear and valuable pathways for progression within the industry,” says Robin.

“These awards strengthen our ability to recognise excellence at all stages of the dairy career journey while supporting long-term industry growth and sustainability.”

Which Award Is Right for Me? ASB Alumni of the Year Award (AAOTY): If you are an NZDIA alumni no longer eligible for Dairy Manager of the Year (DMOTY) or Share Farmer of the Year (SFOTY) and are not yet ready to purchase your first farm (or already own one), this award is for you.

Entry to both Awards along with full conditions of entry and judging criteria are available at dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

