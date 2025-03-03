Virtual Care, Real Impact: ProCare Funding Provides Kiwis With Summer Healthcare Support

This summer, health didn’t have to go on hold for hundreds of patients, thanks to funding from ProCare to provide subsidised virtual GP appointments via CareHQ. This funding ensured that patients within the ProCare Network could access the care they needed, even as general practices and their hardworking staff took a well-deserved break after another demanding year. Virtual appointments bridged the gap during the holiday period, meaning patients could continue to connect with trusted medical professionals from the comfort of their homes, or holiday spots.

Between Monday 16 December and Sunday 9 February, CareHQ saw hundreds of patients through the ProCare Christmas funding programme, helping with concerns from viral upper respiratory tract infections, right through to gastroenteritis, or UTIs.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Our network of practices has been telling us that funding, and workforce, have been two big areas of concern this year. This funding initiative has offered crucial support for both patients and general practices. By supporting virtual consultations through CareHQ, we’ve helped alleviate pressure on in-person clinics, ensuring they could take a well-earned break after another demanding year.

“At the same time, we’ve helped provide patients with an affordable, accessible way to get the care they need, whether they’re at home or holidaying across New Zealand. This flexibility has been a win for all involved, supporting the health of our communities while also looking out for the wellbeing of our hardworking primary care teams,” continues Norwell.

“We’re under no illusion, that 2025 is going to continue to put pressure on practices, as government funding increases have been minimal and not enough to cover inflation, let alone increased costs to running a practice. This means that practices will continue to grapple with workforce shortages and need support with overflow and afterhours to keep up with high levels of patient demand moving forward, an issue for which we will continue to look for solutions,” concludes Norwell.

Brett Butler, General Manager of CareHQ says: “Our team of highly qualified GPs and nurses were an exceptional resource over the Christmas break, demonstrating how virtual healthcare can be a vital support solution now and into the future. At CareHQ we are pleased to be able to offer this overflow and afterhours service throughout the year, including public holidays, keeping Kiwis healthy. Our care with patients, and flow through of consultation notes back to the practice ensure a smooth continuity of care, while also making sure individuals can be flexible with the type of care they need and when they need it.”

