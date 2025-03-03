Fund Backs Northland Projects In Making A Big Impact: Grants For Northland Initiatives Available Now

Northland Inc announces the launch of the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund, designed to empower local businesses and associations to make a positive impact in the Northland region.

With funding allocations between $5,000 and $20,000, the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund will support innovative projects that foster collaboration, sustainability, and economic development in Northland.

Applications for the first round are now open to businesses and community organisations across Northland. Supported projects will meet clear criteria, and may include events, marketing activities, new capital investments (capex), and health and safety initiatives.

The fund is the result of regional advocacy and collaboration between Northland leaders, Transpower and Omexom to develop the Northland Resilience Fund, says Paul Linton, Chief Executive of Northland Inc.

“This fund is a testament to the power of collaboration in unlocking Northland’s potential. By supporting projects that are innovative, scalable, and rooted in community development, we are not only investing in individual businesses but in the collective future of Northland.”

The fund, administered by a panel including Northland Inc, NorthChamber, Whāriki Māori Business Network, and Transpower, ensures that decisions reflect diverse perspectives and regional priorities.

Raewyn Moss, Transpower Executive General Manager Customer & External Affairs, adds: “Transpower is pleased to partner with Northland Inc to bring this fund to life. The Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund aligns with our commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities. We’re excited to see how this investment drives meaningful, long-term benefits for Northland.”

Further details, including full eligibility criteria and application information, are available now on the Northland Inc website: https://www.northlandnz.com/te-tai-tokerau-impact-fund/

“This fund underscores our collective commitment to strengthening Northland’s economy, supporting innovation, and fostering collaboration,” says Linton. “We encourage all eligible businesses to bring their ideas forward and help us create a thriving future for our region.”

