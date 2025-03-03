PHINZ Submits Response To Building Code H1 Proposed Changes – A Call For A Transformative Approach

Te Tōpūtanga o te Whare Korou ki Aotearoa, Passive House Institute NZ (PHINZ) has voiced its concerns regarding the proposed changes to the Building Code’s insulation requirements (H1) in a recent submission to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). PHINZ believes that the proposed changes, while well-intentioned, represent incrementalism and are a step in the wrong direction. Instead, PHINZ proposes an alternative approach that they believe is necessary to achieve the desired outcomes for New Zealand’s built environment.

Key points of PHINZ’s proposed alternative approach include:

Replacing the current prescriptive and calculation methods with a predictive modeling approach based on ISO 52016.

Shifting the focus from minimum R-values to minimum absolute thermal performance levels.

Adopting the caps from the Building for Climate Change document.

Allowing a transition period to the implementation of the first cap of 24 months.

Predictive Modeling Approach

PHINZ strongly supports the transition to a predictive modeling approach based on ISO 52016. This allows for a more accurate and flexible assessment of a building’s energy efficiency compared to the current prescriptive methods.

Minimum Absolute Thermal Performance Levels

Instead of relying solely on minimum R-values, PHINZ recommends shifting the focus to minimum absolute thermal performance levels. This means setting specific targets for the amount of energy a building is allowed to consume, rather than just specifying the thermal resistance of individual building elements. This approach encourages a more holistic view of building performance and promotes innovation in building design and construction.

Building for Climate Change Caps

PHINZ proposes adopting the caps from the Building for Climate Change document, which outlines a roadmap for reducing emissions from buildings in New Zealand. These caps would set progressively stricter limits on the energy consumption of new buildings, driving significant improvements in energy efficiency over time.

Transition Period

To allow the industry to adapt to these changes, PHINZ suggests a transition period of 24 months or more to the implementation of the first cap. This would give builders, designers, and manufacturers sufficient time to adjust their practices and product offerings, ensuring a smooth shift towards more energy-efficient buildings.

Conclusion

PHINZ believes that their alternative approach is crucial for improving the energy efficiency of buildings in New Zealand. They urge MBIE to give their feedback careful consideration before finalising any decisions on the proposed changes.

