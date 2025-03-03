Facing A Brutal Realisation: SupaHuman CEO Dave Howden Shares 3 Key AI Trends For Business Leaders To Watch For In 2025

Dave Howden, CEO of AI advisory company SupaHuman, believes that businesses need the right people, processes and platforms around them to embrace AI, so they can survive and thrive in an age where all of the tedious work that costs businesses can be removed through the adoption of these technologies. Below he shares three key AI trends that business leaders should watch for in 2025.

TREND ONE – AI is about the business, not the tech. “2024 was the year that AI proved that it can do what it says it can do. But 2025 is going to be the year that AI matures into ‘productionising intelligence’ for those businesses that have done proofs-of-concepts in 2024,” says Dave.

“Essentially, in 2025 there's going to be a significant realisation that AI is not a technology conversation, it's a business change conversation – and that will mean a lot of businesses going back to the drawing board around how they use AI.

“There'll be businesses that have put technical individuals and teams onto developing AI projects, who will start realising that transforming a business into an intelligent organisation is going to take a lot of work, because it’s not about the tech at that point – it’s about what your business does, which is a much more existential question.”

TREND TWO – AI will democratise repetitive work, at a cost. “2025 is going to see the beginning of a brutal realisation for many businesses looking to harness the power of AI agents. Within the next two to five years, a lot of businesses just aren't going to be around because of what AI will be able to do.

“If you think about what the internet did for democratising access to data, generative AI is going to do the same for repetitive work – and there are businesses out there that are currently paid just to do repetitive things, like business processing.

“I think there's going to be a huge amount of disruption in the whole area of ‘human outsourcing’, as AI agents are going to come in and solve those issues for business. Basically, 2025 will be the year that AI agents come for repetitive work.”

TREND THREE – Digital transformation is going to mean a whole new thing. “Now we have machines that can think faster for us. That means that there is work that is no longer deemed reasonable to be done by a human. A simple example of this is earthworks. Humans used to dig everything by hand, using shovels. But as soon as we developed the excavator, there was no going back to hand digging.

“Email is another example. We used to send letters, but now email takes care of more of that. AI is another of these monumental shifts. There are businesses that essentially will either need to fully redefine what they do, or they will die.

“Anything in the advisory field, or areas like compliance – once this is digitised into AI agents that automate this work, you won’t need to spend $300 per hour on a human specialist in this area - you can spend 50 bucks a month and get a faster, better job.”

