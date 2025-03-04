A Feast For The Senses: Uniquely South African With Julie Biuso

Where dramatic landscapes meet world-class food and wine

Auckland, 4 March 2025 – ‘Uniquely South African’, a 14-day journey, organised by Travel Encounters, is an invitation to fully immerse yourself in South Africa’s rich culinary and cultural heritage. Travelling from 10-23 October, this new tour is curated for food lovers, wine enthusiasts and curious travellers looking to share meals, stories, and experiences in an intimate and welcoming setting hosted by award-winning chef and food personality Julie Biuso.

Food, wine and scenery like nowhere else

Beginning in Cape Town, a city framed by Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, the tour winds through vineyards, coastlines, and the wild beauty of private game reserves. At its heart is cooking alongside Julie Biuso, dining at some of South Africa’s most celebrated restaurants and exploring South Africa’s food and wine culture, which is deeply intertwined with its landscapes and people.

Peter Cox, Owner of Travel Encounters, says that the idea for ‘Uniquely South African’ came during his own travels through the country. “I found myself captivated by the flavours of Cape Malay cuisine, which were as extraordinary as the landscape itself. These moments inspire me to bring a sensory journey that fuses luxury, culture, and the thrill of discovery to New Zealand travellers. They will leave South Africa with a deeper connection to a country’s heart and soul. Travel Encounters is built on a passion for curating sophisticated journeys that go beyond the ordinary, and this tour is a perfect example. With Julie Biuso’s passion for authentic flavours and her ability to bring people together through food, ‘Uniquely South African’ promises to be immersive and personal.”

An experience elevated by Julie Biuso

‘Uniquely South African’ is an immersive culinary experience. With Julie Biuso as host, travellers will dive deep into South Africa’s diverse flavours and traditions. Hands-on cooking sessions will teach guests to:

Master the art of Cape Malay spices and curries in a historic cooking school.

Prepare traditional South African dishes in exclusive, small-group classes.

Experiment with Weber-style cooking, learning techniques from local experts.

Enjoy fine dining experiences that showcase regional flavours and top-tier wine pairings

“I’ll be right there beside you – cooking, tasting, and asking the questions to make sure you walk away not just with recipes, but real knowledge and unforgettable memories,” says Biuso.

Biuso has over four decades of experience as an award-winning chef, author, and food editor. Having trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London, cooked for dignitaries including Maestro Luciano Pavarotti, and authored 17 cookbooks, Julie’s passion for food and storytelling will enrich the experience.

“It’s my first visit to South Africa, a country with a fine wine and food heritage that I have always admired. My hope is that this trip will leave you with lasting memories, a deeper appreciation for South African cuisine, and a collection of incredible recipes to bring home.”

Beyond the plate

This tour offers rare and unforgettable experiences:

Exclusive wine tastings at award-winning vineyards, including a rare Vin de Constance experience at Klein Constantia and a private tasting at La Motte Estate.

Wildlife safaris: four game drives in a private Big Five reserve, whale watching in Hermanus, the best land-based whale watching mecca in the world, and experience views from Table Mountain and the Garden Route.

Cultural and historical immersion: Robben Island, Cape Castle, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, and the streets of Cape Town, Franschhoek, and Knysna.

Luxury accommodations and seamless travel: Handpicked 4- and 5-star hotels and lodges, with all transfers, guided tours, and meals included.

Booking and details

Dates: 10-23 October 2025

Duration: 14 days / 13 nights

Price: NZ$16,995 per person (twin share) or NZ$20,990 per person (single)

Limited spots available

For more information or to reserve your place, visit https://www.travelencounters.co.nz or call 0800 377 479 (NZ). Taste, explore, and leave with new-found creativity and a sense of wonder.

About Travel Encounters

For over a decade, Travel Encounters has been crafting exceptional journeys for discerning New Zealand travellers, earning 80 percent client return rate. Renowned for attention to detail and exclusive insider connections, the company specialises in carefully curated experiences that go beyond ordinary tourism. As a travel broker under the Travel Managers Group and a bonded member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Travel Encounters guarantees that client funds are completely secure, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and reliability.

