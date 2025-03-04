Goode Brothers Now Open At Bethlehem Town Centre, Bringing A Fresh Dining Experience To Tauranga

Goode Brothers (Photo/Supplied)

PMG Funds and Star Group are excited to share that the Bay of Plenty’s first Goode Brothers officially opened on Saturday, 1 March, at Bethlehem Town Centre. The new venue is poised to redefine the local dining scene with its vibrant “Kiwitalian” concept, a creative fusion of authentic Italian cuisine and Kiwi hospitality.

Goode Brothers offers a unique experience designed to bring people together—whether for a family-friendly meal, a night out with friends, or a casual catch-up. With a menu designed to both share and savour, and a loaded roster of activities, Goode Brothers promises to become a go-to destination for all ages. Its arrival marks a fresh addition to Bethlehem Town Centre, enhancing its status as a key destination for both locals and visitors from across the Tauranga region.

Jamie Freeman, Head of Operations – Upper North at Star Group, said: “We’re thrilled to bring one of our favourite venue brands to Bethlehem Town Centre. This marks our fourth Goode Brothers location and we’re confident the community will love their new Kiwitalian local. This concept has been a big hit in Auckland, and we’re excited to bring that same vibe of turning every day into an occasion to Tauranga. We aim to create a space for an anytime get-together, handmade for everyone.”

Lauren Todd, Centre Manager at Bethlehem Town Centre, continues:

“The addition of Goode Brothers strengthens our commitment to creating a vibrant, community-focused environment by adding to our high-quality food and beverage options, appealing to a broad and diverse customer base. This not only enriches the visitor experience but also supports our tenants by driving increased foot traffic and sales across the centre. Goode Brothers will serve as a key attraction for local families and tourists, especially during peak times like school holidays and weekends.”

Key highlights of Goode Brothers at Bethlehem Town Centre:

A distinctive “Kiwitalian” menu – Italian culinary delights are served up with Kiwi charm.

Regular events and promotions that ensure every visit is memorable – think handmade pasta classes and private pizza classes.

The launch of Goode Brothers aligns with Bethlehem Town Centre’s broader vision to optimise its tenant mix and deliver a diverse, engaging experience for customers.

“Goode Brothers is an ideal fit for our strategy to attract new visitors and enhance the overall experience for shoppers and diners alike,” added Todd. “This partnership is a testament to our focus on collaborating with experience-driven brands that resonate with our community and enrich our tenant portfolio”.

Goode Brothers is sure to further elevate Bethlehem Town Centre’s reputation as a vibrant retail and dining hub in Tauranga.

