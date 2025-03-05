GuideME Workshop: Health And Safety In New Zealand

A healthy and safe workplace will lead to increased performance and productivity, but health and safety risks can be complex and different businesses will have different risks, even without the emergence of COVID-19. Our comprehensive workshop will give you an overview of the Health and Safety at Work Act, your responsibilities as a business and how to achieve strong worker engagement and participation, crucial for a healthy and safe workplace.

Who should attend?

Health and Safety representatives, business managers and directors, who want to learn how to proactively assess, identify and manage health and safety at work.

What will attendees get from the workshop?

The Health and Safety at Work Act has outlined duties for businesses to ensure a healthy and safe workplace, and how to engage workers in implementing these processes. By the end of this workshop, you will have an understanding of New Zealand’s health and safety laws and the duties that are imposed on the various actors within that framework. You will also have knowledge of the practical and technical tools available to help you identify and manage your organisation’s health and safety risks, including when things go wrong.

What will it cover?

A comprehensive workbook will be provided including knowledge overviews of each topic and specific tools and resources to apply your learnings within your business. The workshop covers the legal framework, the respective duties for businesses and workers and how these responsibilities are actively implemented, managed, and regulated. This includes:

Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and relevant regulations – what is the health and safety framework created by the Act?

PCBUs – what is a PCBU and what are its duties?

The regulator – what powers does WorkSafe have and what trends have emerged from their enforcement actions?

Duties in practice – what are some practical ways for business’ to comply with their duties in practice?

Worker engagement and participation – how do workers engage and participate through Health and Safety Representatives and Committees?

Directors’ duties – what duties do directors have in terms of health and safety?

The sessions are highly recommended for all New Zealand-based organisations as well as Australian-based organisations with responsibilities that reach across the Tasman. The workshop will be tailored to reflect attendees’ industries, to ensure that the workshop is directly relevant for all who attend.

Details

Part one

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

1pm - 2.20pm (NZDT) / 11am - 12.20pm (AEDT)

1 hour 20 minutes

Part two

Wednesday, 2 April 2025

1pm - 2.20pm (NZDT) / 11am - 12.20pm (AEDT)

1 hour 20 minutes

Part three

Wednesday, 9 April 2025

1pm - 2.20pm (NZST) / 11am - 12.20pm (AEST)

1 hour 20 minutes

The workshops will be held online via Zoom.

Registration

NZD1450 +GST for all three sessions.

Attendees will receive a comprehensive workbook with practical guides and examples written by our expert employment lawyers.

Register and pay

