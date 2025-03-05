Four Out Of Five New Zealanders Disgusted By Food Waste, Majority Want Government To Fund Food Rescue

Kiwis are disgusted by the amount of food going to waste in Aotearoa and they want the government to take action—including funding food rescue. That’s according to a new survey from Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance, which found 73% of New Zealanders are concerned about edible food ending up in landfill, with 82% saying they think it’s disgusting that one-third of food produced for people in New Zealand goes to waste.

When it comes to a solution, three-quarters of Kiwis (75%) agree the government should be doing more to prevent food that could feed people from ending up in landfill and 75% agree the government should contribute funding to food rescue.

The government currently provides around $10 million annually to support food rescue and food banks. That funding is set to end in June this year.

Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance’s General Manager Iain Lees-Galloway says these results send a clear message ahead of Budget 2025.

“Food rescue services ensure surplus food, like bread left on the supermarket shelf at the end of the day, reaches people who need it and doesn’t end up in the bin. The public knows food rescue is essential. Without renewed investment from the government, millions of meals that nourish communities may end up being wasted. The evidence is clear: Kiwis want food to go to people, not landfill,” Lees-Galloway says.

The survey found 81% of respondents think surplus food should be used to feed people first, rather than being diverted to other uses like animal feed or compost. Additionally, 83% believe food businesses should be doing more to prevent food waste.

“Last year, our members distributed over $73 million worth of surplus food into our communities, supplementing the $120 million the government spends annually on food grants. But food rescue isn’t just about feeding people; it’s also about protecting the environment. When food ends up in landfill, it decomposes and produces methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Food rescue prevents thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions, aligning with New Zealand’s climate goals, addressing both social and environmental challenges. We’re calling on the government to step up in Budget 2025 and provide sustainable, long-term funding for food rescue,” Lees-Galloway said.

Survey findings at a glance: (nationally representative sample of 1000 respondents):

73% of New Zealanders are concerned about edible food ending up in landfill.

75% agree the government should do more to stop food that could feed people from ending up in landfill.

75% agree the government should contribute to food rescue funding.

81% think surplus food should go to feeding people first, ahead of other uses like animal feed or compost.

82% think it's disgusting that 1/3 of food produced in New Zealand for people goes to waste.

83% believe food businesses should be doing more to prevent food waste

