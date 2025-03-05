Airways Commences Consultation On Pricing For Next Three-year Cycle

Airways will today commence consultation with its stakeholders, customers and the wider industry on its pricing for the next three- yearly cycle running from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2028.

In announcing the consultation commencement, Airways acknowledges the challenging times the aviation industry is facing, with an inflationary environment coupled with a soft growth outlook and supply chain challenges.

Airways Chief Executive, James Young says Airways remains committed to delivering a safe and resilient network for the future while carefully navigating the level of investment required to sustain this.

"Where possible, Airways has sought to offset the impact of cost inflation through careful management of our operating cost base and prioritisation of our capital programme. However, to sustain the current service provision and investment in the future, price increases are required," Mr Young says.

Airways is proposing an average annual price increase of 7.7% for airline customers to ensure the continued delivery of safe and efficient services, while also undertaking a range of projects to enhance system resilience and support future service delivery. This translates to a per seat increase of between 79 cents and $2.80 for commercial flights, depending on the aircraft capacity. Following consultation, there may be further revision of volume forecasts and prices.

For General Aviation services, Airways is proposing a 6.8% price increase for FY26 and a cumulative 10.5% price over the FY26-28 period. This increase reflects our underlying costs.

"Ongoing investment in our people and critical infrastructure, and advancing our future service initiatives is paramount to ensuring we can continue to meet the expectations of our customers, today and tomorrow," Mr Young says.

Consultation submissions are due by 2 April. They will then be posted on Airways’ website for customers, stakeholders and the industry to review and submit cross-submissions on. Cross-submissions close on 16 April.

About Airways

Airways New Zealand provides air navigation services within New Zealand airspace and across our Auckland Oceanic Flight Information Region - one of the largest airspace regions in the world.

We are also responsible for maintaining and investing in the aviation infrastructure that supports New Zealand’s air traffic management system.

Alongside our core business providing air traffic management services in New Zealand, Airways International delivers air traffic management consultancy, airspace design, and training products and services around the world.

Airways employs approximately 800 staff in highly skilled and technical roles. Our people work across two surveillance centres in Christchurch and Auckland, 19 towers and corporate offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

