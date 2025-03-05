One Month Countdown: NZ’s Top Butchers Countdown To Paris To Take On The World’s Best

Six of New Zealand’s top butchers - The Hellers Sharp Blacks - have undergone one of their final trainings in Auckland ahead of their trip to Paris to take on the world’s best butchers at the World Butchers’ Challenge on 31 March, 2025.

Readying his team to compete against 13 other nations next month, Team Captain, Riki Kerekere says:

“The team has done everything we can to prepare. We are excited and looking forward to reconnecting with everyone. See you soon Paris.”

The Hellers Sharp Blacks Team includes Captain, Riki Kerekere (Auckland), Reuben Sharples (Auckland), Luka Young (Auckland), Dan Klink (Northland), Cherise Redden (Auckland), Corey White (Auckland) and Samantha Weller (Woodend, Christchurch). The team is led by Team Manager, Brydon Heller.

Preceding this event, five of New Zealand’s top, young butchers will also compete in the World Champion Butcher Apprentice & Young Butcher Competitions.

Outside of New Zealand, The Makani Australian Butcher Team and Great Britain’s, Team GB: UK Lions are also readying themselves for a tough competition with final trainings being completed in their respective countries.

