Spark Tank: Igniting Young Entrepreneurs

On Friday, February 28, the Toitoi Events Centre was buzzing with innovation and ambition as over 300 students came together for the first Young Enterprise Scheme event of 2025, Spark Tank.

The Young Enterprise Scheme is a national business program run in secondary schools, where students form a business and gain real-life experience bringing a product or service to market. This dynamic event, hosted by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) year, with the highlight being the speed coaching session.

Spark Tank is a key event in the YES calendar, providing high school students with a unique opportunity to present their business ideas to speed coaches. The speed coaches were professionals from a variety of industries, specialties and backgrounds. The speed coaching format allowed students to gain real-life insights, refine their business concepts and build confidence in their entrepreneurial journey.

Students also heard from last year’s Companies of the Year for both Hawke's Bay North and Hawke's Bay South. The groups shared their experiences and insights from their winning YES journey in 2024. “The energy in the room was awesome,” said Alexis Overend, YES Regional Coordinator for Hawke’s Bay. “These students are stepping into the world of business with fresh ideas and enthusiasm, and the guidance they receive from our speed coaches is invaluable in shaping their entrepreneurial journey.”

Spark Tank is just the beginning. The YES program is structured around four key challenges, concluding in regional and national finals where the most promising student-led businesses will compete for top honours. With the momentum from Spark Tank, our 2025 YES participants are now better equipped to tackle these challenges head-on.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The event's success was a testament to the relationship between Young Enterprise, the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce, Schools, Teachers, Local Businesses and Sponsors; all committed to supporting and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

A huge thank you goes out to the volunteer speed coaches who dedicated their time to making Spark Tank 2025 a success.

The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing its support for the Young Enterprise Scheme, and its students, creating a future where Hawke’s Bay’s innovative and economic potential is nurtured through the next generation of entrepreneurs.

© Scoop Media

