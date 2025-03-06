Perfect Paradox: Urgent Focus On Affordability And Infrastructure In Global Energy Report

Global data released from the World Energy Council today highlights urgent concern for affordable energy and the importance of future energy infrastructure.

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is New Zealand’s representative to the World Energy Council. Executive Director Tina Schirr says more than 3,000 energy leaders from more than 100 countries participated in the World Energy Issues Monitor 2025, a survey providing critical insights into the challenges facing the energy sector at home and abroad.

"New Zealand is not alone in its desire for more affordable and reliable energy. This year’s Monitor shows this is the number one growing concern for businesses and households around the world.

"The report also identifies areas which require urgent action including energy storage, grid upgrades, and climate mitigation. These infrastructure and climate issues are crucial for energy security and economic growth.

"While New Zealand shares many global concerns - including the need for economic growth alongside energy transition, key differences emerge in areas like supply chain disruptions and the development of future fuels.

"The World Energy Issues Monitor is a valuable tool for understanding the key uncertainties and priorities shaping energy strategies worldwide. BEC looks forward to the release of regional data in May, which will offer more detailed insights into New Zealand's current situation."

The full World Energy Issues Monitor 2025 is available now on the World Energy Council site.

